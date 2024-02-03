National Football League
Cowboys reportedly interviewing former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer for DC job
National Football League

Cowboys reportedly interviewing former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer for DC job

Published Feb. 3, 2024 3:39 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys could potentially be turning to a familiar face to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position. 

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach and long-time Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer is reportedly interviewing to be the team's new defensive coordinator.

Zimmer, 67, hasn't been on an NFL coaching staff since 2021. He was previously the head coach of the Vikings from 2014-21, racking up a 72-56-1 regular-season record and a 2-3 postseason record.

Zimmer was a defensive coach for the Cowboys from 1994-2006, serving as a defensive assistant in 1994, defensive backs coach from 1995-99 and defensive coordinator from 2000-06. Zimmer's defensive coordinator duties from 2003-06 came under Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his time in Dallas, Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008-13 before being named Minnesota's head coach in 2014.

The Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn, who held down the position over the past three years, became the new head coach of the NFC East rival Washington Commanders earlier this week. Quinn's defense surrendered just 187.4 passing yards (fifth in the NFL), 112.4 rushing yards (16th), 299.7 total yards (fifth) and 18.5 points (fifth) per game in the regular season. They were fifth in points surrendered in each of the last two seasons.

Dallas won the NFC East at 12-5 but was eliminated at home in the wild-card round by the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Mike McCarthy will return for a fifth season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How Chiefs, 49ers executed very different team-building models to perfection

How Chiefs, 49ers executed very different team-building models to perfection

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes