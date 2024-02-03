National Football League Cowboys reportedly interviewing former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer for DC job Published Feb. 3, 2024 3:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys could potentially be turning to a familiar face to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach and long-time Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer is reportedly interviewing to be the team's new defensive coordinator.

Zimmer, 67, hasn't been on an NFL coaching staff since 2021. He was previously the head coach of the Vikings from 2014-21, racking up a 72-56-1 regular-season record and a 2-3 postseason record.

Zimmer was a defensive coach for the Cowboys from 1994-2006, serving as a defensive assistant in 1994, defensive backs coach from 1995-99 and defensive coordinator from 2000-06. Zimmer's defensive coordinator duties from 2003-06 came under Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.

After his time in Dallas, Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008-13 before being named Minnesota's head coach in 2014.

The Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn, who held down the position over the past three years, became the new head coach of the NFC East rival Washington Commanders earlier this week. Quinn's defense surrendered just 187.4 passing yards (fifth in the NFL), 112.4 rushing yards (16th), 299.7 total yards (fifth) and 18.5 points (fifth) per game in the regular season. They were fifth in points surrendered in each of the last two seasons.

Dallas won the NFC East at 12-5 but was eliminated at home in the wild-card round by the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Mike McCarthy will return for a fifth season.

