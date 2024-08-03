National Football League Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on potential extension: 'The money is out there' Published Aug. 3, 2024 4:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott still doesn't have a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, which comes against the backdrop of a reported understanding that the two sides won't agree to a deal before the 2024 NFL regular season.

That said, the Cowboys signal-caller feels that a deal can get done.

"I'm a guy that grew up with two older brothers. You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team, but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen," Prescott told ESPN on Friday about a potential extension with the Cowboys and how it would impact the quarterback market. "It can be done. There's ways to make everything work for both ways. That's, in that sense, it's always about pushing the envelope for the next man."

Prescott is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

The quarterback market continues to balloon this offseason, as Trevor Lawrence (five-year, $275 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars), Jordan Love (four-year, $220 million deal with the Green Bay Packers), Tua Tagovailoa (four-year, $212.4 million deal with the Miami Dolphins) and Jared Goff (four-year, $212 million deal with the Detroit Lions) signed extensions worth in excess of $50 million per season in average annual value.

Last season, Prescott totaled 4,516 passing yards, an NFL-high 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. Prescott's touchdown count, passer rating and completion percentage were all career bests. He also rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

That said, the Cowboys were eliminated at home in the NFC wild-card round and are now 2-5 in the playoffs with Prescott under center. For his career, Prescott is a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipient.

Prescott is one of three prominent Cowboys players looking for or are eligible for extensions this offseason, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and star linebacker Micah Parsons being the other two.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Lamb — who's currently holding out for a new deal — has totaled 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and 100-plus receptions in each of the past two seasons. Meanwhile, a two-time All-Pro, Parsons has totaled 13-plus sacks in each of his three seasons in the NFL and is now extension eligible.

As for future flexibility, the Cowboys haven't signed a player to a multi-year deal this offseason — excluding their rookie class — with linebacker Eric Kendricks and a reunion with running back Ezekiel Elliott being their most impactful free agent additions.

Prescott trusts his agent, Todd France, to handle contract negotiations with Dallas, if and when the two sides get close to the finish line on an extension.

"I've never truly cared about the number whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now," Prescott said. "That's why I said I have an agent that I'm confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense."

