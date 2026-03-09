National Football League
Cowboys, Packers Make Another Trade; Dallas Will Reportedly Land Rashan Gary
Updated Mar. 9, 2026 10:06 a.m. ET

Just over six months after the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, it's Dallas' turn to get an edge rusher from Green Bay. 

The Packers are trading Rashan Gary to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, NFL Media reported Monday

Gary, 28, had been a consistent force for the Packers' defense over the past five seasons. He had 7.5 sacks in 2025, giving him 39.5 since 2021. Green Bay's 2019 first-round pick had 54 pressures in the regular season as well, per Pro Football Focus. That ranked 18th among edge rushers and was the third-best mark in Gary's seven-year career.

Following the trade of Parsons last August, the Cowboys desperately sought pass-rushing help. Their 35 sacks last season were tied for the eighth-fewest in the NFL, while the team's defensive unit ranked last in passing yards allowed.

Dallas was reportedly in the mix for Maxx Crosby before the Las Vegas Raiders traded him to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. The Cowboys have also been linked to a handful of the top edge rushers set to hit the open market on Monday, including Trey Hendrickson and Jaelan Phillips

As for the Packers, it seemed likely that they would part ways with Gary this offseason due to his $28.02 million cap hit for 2026. In fact, Gary posted a farewell message to the Packers on his Instagram on Friday, indicating that he would be released. However, that post was removed shortly after.

With the trade, Green Bay saves nearly $11 million in cap space this season. 

