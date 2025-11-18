National Football League
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is the 'Best Leader I've Been Around'
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is the 'Best Leader I've Been Around'

Updated Nov. 18, 2025 1:26 p.m. ET

Since buying the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, Jerry Jones has seen plenty of elite players come through the building, but quarterback Dak Prescott is distinguished in the owner's eyes.

"Time and time again, he is the best leader that I've been around for a team. Period," Jones said about Prescott in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning. "He just has a natural sense of what the situation calls for. He's had it since he's walked through the door. So much of the good things that he's been a part of have to do with that skill right there. He brings a certain confidence out there. You know you got a guy that he can have a bad series, he can have a bad quarter, but you know you got a guy that'll come out there and just completely erase it from his mind and really be as aggressive as it calls for.

"From the get-go this year, he's been our stalwart relative to our chance to win."

Barring injury, Prescott has spent his entire 10-year career (2016-present) as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, with the team 80-51-1 in the regular season and 2-5 in the postseason with him under center. Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, stands second in Cowboys history in passing yards (34,024) and passing touchdowns (234) and third in wins (80); he's on pace to become first in franchise history in passing yards and passing touchdowns by the end of the 2025 NFL season.

Through 10 games this season, Prescott has totaled 2,587 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 102.5 passer rating, while completing a career-high 69.9% of his passes. He has also rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown.

On Monday night, Prescott threw for 268 passing yards and four touchdowns, while posting a 138.6 passer rating and completing 75.8% of his passes in a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The win moved Dallas to 4-5-1.

Prescott was the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.

