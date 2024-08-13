National Football League
Cowboys' Micah Parsons believes CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for the Cowboys in Week 1
Cowboys' Micah Parsons believes CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for the Cowboys in Week 1

Aug. 13, 2024

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons believes teammate CeeDee Lamb will suit up for the Cowboys in Week 1.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Parsons says Lamb, who is currently in negotiations with the Cowboys for a contract extension and missed preseason activities, is following along with practice film and is in contact with him during his absence from the team.

"We have our talks, but at the end of the day, me and CeeDee and all of us, we kind of know what it is," Parsons said. "CeeDee is a part of the brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he's not going nowhere."

Parsons went on to say there is "no doubt" that the star wideout will be suited up for the Sept. 8 opener against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm pretty sure he'll be here soon, because no doubt about it, Week 1, he will be suited up for the Dallas Cowboys," Parsons declared.

Lamb is currently a holdout and has skipped all training camps as well as Dallas' first preseason game of the season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer did not seem worried about the missed time, stating he believed that, if re-signed, the three-time Pro Bowler would be ready to go when the regular season begins.

"CeeDee's going to be ready … He knows what we do. He and Dak [Prescott] have what I would say are 1,000 or 10,000 banked reps together. And one thing I know about him is he's staying ready," Schottenheimer said.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told the media last week he didn't feel any "urgency" when it came to hammering out a deal with Lamb, but both Parsons and Jones started off this week saying the 25-year-old is "missed."

Lamb was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $14.01 million contract with a $7.7 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

