National Football League Cowboys LB Micah Parsons set to return from ankle injury vs. Eagles Published Nov. 9, 2024 7:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to be without their starting quarterback for the rest of the year, they'll welcome back their top defensive player on Sunday.

Linebacker Micah Parsons will return from his ankle injury when the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported. Parsons missed the Cowboys' last four games due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in their Week 4 win over the New York Giants. Dallas opted not to place Parsons on injured reserve at the time.

Parsons' return to the Cowboys' lineup is much needed. Dallas ranks 26th in total defense, 31st in points allowed and is tied for 21st in sacks per game. Additionally, the Cowboys are on a three-game losing streak, dropping to 3-5 on the season amid the skid as they gave up at least 27 points in each loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering the season as one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year, Parsons had a relatively quiet start to the season by his standards before the injury. He recorded one sack and 14 total tackles to go with 21 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. But he's still just two sacks shy of leading the team in sacks.

As Parsons returns to action, he's also hoping to return to the form that made him one of the game's top defensive players. He's not expecting to have any guardrails in his return.

"Once I'm playing, I'm playing," Parsons told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the competitor in me. I was banged up plenty of times and I'm just like once I'm competing, I'm competing. It's hard to restrain that."

How should Dak Prescott respond to Micah Parsons leaving him off his top 5 QB list? | Speak

Prior to 2024, Parsons had recorded at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons in the league. He had 64 total tackles, 14 sacks and a forced fumble last season.

News of Parsons' return came shortly after it was reported that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share