National Football League
Is Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Hall of Fame trajectory? Is Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Hall of Fame trajectory?
National Football League

Is Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Hall of Fame trajectory?

1 hour ago

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the NFL's premier running backs since being drafted in 2016 — but does that mean he has a roadmap to the Hall of Fame?

While he's still held in high regard among NFL running backs, Elliott's performance and efficiency have tapered off since 2018, after he led the league in rushing as a rookie (1,631 rushing yards) and logged a league-leading 1,434 rushing yards two years later. 

And after saying Elliott has "zero chance" of getting into the Hall of Fame, Skip Bayless explained how Elliott "hit the running back wall" on "Undisputed."

"It's almost like Zeke got his money and hit the running back wall all at the same time," Bayless said. "I'm not saying he didn't try. I'm not saying he didn't work out. He just hit the wall. All of a sudden, he lost just a little bit of burst and a little bit of electricity and a little bit of ‘elusivity.’ I don't know, maybe he just wasn't quite as hungry as he was before once he got paid? 

"Man, all of a sudden, he falls off to 85 yards a game, 65 two years ago, 59 last year. It's a 50-yard drop over six seasons in yards per game — a 50-yard drop. Usually, I would attribute said demise to a career-threatening injury. It would usually be an ACL, could be an Achilles tendon, maybe a shoulder, but probably a knee or an Achilles. Would you believe that Zeke has had no major injuries?"

Dallas inked Elliott to a six-year, $90 million extension before the 2019 season. Across the last three seasons (2019-21), he has averaged 1,112.7 rushing yards (69.5 rushing yards per game) per year and 348.3 receiving yards (21.8 receiving yards per game) per year. For perspective, Elliott averaged 1,349.3 rushing yards (101.2 rushing yards per game) and 399.7 receiving yards (30.0 receiving yards per game) per season from 2016-18. 

Elliott finished last season with 1,002 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry. Dallas went 12-5, winning the NFC East, but later lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round.

Elliott is entering his seventh season in the NFL. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team
National Football League

Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team

1 hour ago
What would be LeBron James' best NFL position?
National Football League

What would be LeBron James' best NFL position?

2 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?

2 hours ago
Hall of Fame inductee Cliff Branch was 'a Raider through and through'
National Football League

Hall of Fame inductee Cliff Branch was 'a Raider through and through'

18 hours ago
Packers, Bucs, Eagles highlight NFL power rankings debate
National Football League

Packers, Bucs, Eagles highlight NFL power rankings debate

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes