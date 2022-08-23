Cowboys 53-man roster projection 2.0: Bring on the receivers
By David Helman
FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys Writer
FRISCO, Texas – After a game like that, some things are bound to change.
The Cowboys saw some heroics in their 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, and this second attempt at the 53-man Dallas roster will reflect that.
For instance, KaVontae Turpin is owed an apology. Last week, I thought the Cowboys might be able to cut him and bring him back to their roster later. After two return touchdowns in the same game, I recognize the mistake. My bad, KaVontae.
That's not the only change. The back end of the offensive line depth chart is a struggle, and I find myself wondering how battles at running back and tight end will play out. The defensive side of the ball isn't lacking for talent, but that begs the question of how the coaching staff will trim to meet the roster limit.
There's no time to waste. The third and final preseason game is already just three days away, and final cuts come in exactly one week. So let's get into it.
Quarterbacks: 3
Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush
Will Grier
I really hate spending an extra roster spot here, but it doesn't feel like I have a choice. One of the benefits of having a franchise quarterback is that you shouldn't need a ton of depth behind him. But the fact is that the Cowboys are lacking experience behind Dak Prescott.
We also haven't seen enough from Grier to know if he's worth elevating into the backup job. Maybe he changes that with another good week, but for now we roll with three.
Running backs: 3
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
Malik Davis
I'm not fully convinced it's going to play out this way, because Rico Dowdle is plenty talented in his own right and also has ability as a kick returner. But after another solid showing against the Chargers, Davis deserves a shout-out. He has had one of the most consistent camps of anyone on the roster and has more than proven he's worth a look on the 53. He'll easily make the practice squad if he doesn't make the final roster — and that's assuming someone else doesn't scoop him up.
Wide receivers: 8
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Tolbert
Noah Brown
KaVontae Turpin
Simi Fehoko
Michael Gallup
James Washington
Dennis Houston
Yep, you read that right. I've got the Cowboys going mega-heavy at receiver, because this position is such a mess. Technically it's seven, because James Washington will go to injured reserve 24 hours after he makes the team. That's still a lot, as this is a group that just hasn't proven a lot behind CeeDee Lamb.
Brown has experience, Tolbert is the Day 2 draft pick, Fehoko has had a strong camp, and Turpin played his way onto the roster against the Chargers. My guess is the front office is going to keep Gallup off the PUP list in the hopes that he can return from his torn ACL sooner than Week 5.
Rounding it out is Houston, an undrafted rookie. The Cowboys might try to cut him and sneak him through waivers, but I'm not sure that's a worthwhile risk considering this unit's lack of depth.
Tight ends: 3
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
Sean McKeon
Three weeks ago, I wasn't sure what Ferguson was going to contribute as a rookie. Today, I feel so good about what he has done in the preseason that I think the Cowboys can afford to go light at the position. Schultz is the obvious centerpiece, and McKeon is useful as a blocker and a special teamer. Finding a promising talent in Ferguson lessens the need for extra bodies.
Offensive line: 8
Tyron Smith
Tyler Smith
Tyler Biadasz
Zack Martin
Terence Steele
Matt Waletzko
Connor McGovern
Matt Farniok
What on Earth is the Cowboys' plan for tackle depth? Waletzko is likely heading to injured reserve once he makes the initial roster, as he's still dealing with a shoulder issue. I also don't currently have Josh Ball, a fourth-round pick last year, making the squad, because we just haven't seen a ton of proof that he's capable of being this team's swing tackle.
The starting five is solid, and the duo of McGovern and Farniok provides some great depth on the interior. The lack of tackle depth is terrifying, and I find myself wondering if the front office is planning a trade, a waiver claim or a veteran signing to fix that.
Defensive line: 10
DeMarcus Lawrence
Dorance Armstrong
Dante Fowler Jr.
Sam Williams
Chauncey Golston
Osa Odighizuwa
Neville Gallimore
Quinton Bohanna
John Ridgeway
Trysten Hill
The defensive end plan is simple enough, especially when you remember that both Micah Parsons and Anthony Barr will spend time rushing the passer this season. Defensive tackle is a different beast, though. There are about four guys fighting for the final spot on that depth chart, and they're all playing well. Ultimately, I opted for Hill off the strength of a solid camp and an even better showing against the Chargers.
Linebackers: 5
Micah Parsons
Leighton Vander Esch
Anthony Barr
Jabril Cox
Devin Harper
Simple and to the point. The first four are obvious and can be written in Sharpie. For the last spot, I opted for the rookie draft pick in Harper over veteran Luke Gifford. But it's important to note that Gifford is vested, so he can be cut without needing to clear waivers. He could easily wind up on the roster, even if he is released. It's also a good bet the coaches will select two or three linebackers for the practice squad.
Micah Parsons was one of the NFL's best defensive players as a rookie.
Defensive backs: 11
Trevon Diggs
Anthony Brown
Jourdan Lewis
Kelvin Joseph
Nahshon Wright
DaRon Bland
Jayron Kearse
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell
If there was any doubt about Mukuamu or Bell, I think they silenced it last weekend with fantastic games against the Chargers. If we're being honest with ourselves, it doesn't seem like Joseph or Wright have played well enough to be roster locks. But they were both top-100 picks just a year ago, so I think the Cowboys will be willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.
C.J. Goodwin doesn't make the initial list, but I assume the coaches will bring him back after they've opened up spots by moving players like Washington and Waletzko to injured reserve.
Special teams: 2
I've got Maher winning the kicking competition mainly because of the strength of his leg. Also, as I said last week, Jake McQuaide is the perfect candidate for a player who can be cut on Tuesday and brought back by Wednesday. The Cowboys might release their long snapper, but he'll be back as soon as a couple of roster spots open up.
David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports, providing insight and analysis on the NFL’s most visible franchise. Prior to joining FOX, David spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website, DallasCowboys.com. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State.