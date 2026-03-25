Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer: We're Set Up for 'Pure' 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have been among the more active teams in the NFL this offseason, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer thinks that sets them up for a smooth 2026 NFL Draft.

"I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do," Schottenheimer said about the team's approach to the draft when speaking at the University of Texas at Austin's Pro Day on Tuesday, according to the Cowboys' team website.

"You don't want to have to be forced to reach for a player, that's when you make mistakes."

Dallas has two selections in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft: picks No. 12 and 20 (acquired from the Green Bay Packers as part of the Cowboys' August 2025 trade return for superstar defensive end Micah Parsons). The Cowboys also have the No. 92 pick, among other selections.

Regarding their own players, the Cowboys have, most notably, re-signed running back Javonte Williams (three-year, $24 million deal) — who rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry in 2025, all career highs — and placed a $5.8 million second-round tender on star kicker Brandon Aubrey.

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Meanwhile, Dallas placed the $27.3 million franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, who posted a career high in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429) and receiving touchdowns (nine) in his first season in Dallas. Elsewhere, the Cowboys acquired defensive lineman and 2024 Pro Bowler Rashan Gary from the Packers and signed defensive backs Jalen Thompson (three-year, $33 million deal) and Cobie Durant (one-year, $4 million deal).

"We've added some really good pieces, we've got some good depth," Schottenheimer said about the Cowboys' offseason. "There are still a few positions that we need to address, [but] that's all part of the process. Like I say all the time, not my line, I think it's Stephen's [Jones] or Jerry's [Jones], but [player acquisition] is 24/7, 365, and it never stops. We're never stopping to look, we're always open for business."

Dallas is coming off a 7-9-1 season, which was Schottenheimer's first as head coach, marking a second consecutive year that it missed the playoffs and posted a losing record. In the wake of their defense surrendering the most points in the NFL (30.1 per game) — while also being 30th in opponent total yards (377.0 per game) and tied for 22nd in sacks (35.0) — the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season in favor of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive assistant Christian Parker.