Could Tom Brady's broadcasting career inspire LeBron James? Published Sep. 23, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET

Tom Brady is just three games into his new career as the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports, but he's already earned the admiration of a fellow sports icon — LeBron James.

During a recent DraftKings podcast appearance, James was asked about a potential foray into basketball broadcasting after seeing his friend Brady doing the same in football.

"I don't know," James said. "I definitely love the sport. I love basketball, I love football. I watch it not only as a fan, but also just breaking down matchups and things of that nature. I was brought into sports. When you grow up in Northeast Ohio, you grow up in sports.

"I see Tom Brady doing it. He's been great so far. We will see, even if it's just a guest appearance, one game or two when I'm done playing — It's always fun to give back to the game."

Earlier this year, James co-hosted a deep-dive basketball film breakdown podcast called "Mind The Game" which was co-produced through his media production company, Uninterrupted. That podcast was suspended when James' co-host, JJ Redick, was hired as his head coach at the Los Angeles Lakers. (Per multiple reports, James did not exert direct influence in the Lakers' decision to hire Redick, a former NBA guard and broadcaster.)

James has also hosted simulcast editions of his Uninterrupted-produced talk show, "The Shop," for Thursday NFL games on Amazon Prime.

James is now preparing for his 22nd NBA season, in which he is slated to become the first player in NBA history to be teammates with his son. The Lakers selected James' eldest son Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft in June.

As for Brady, he is three games into his next chapter as an NFL broadcaster alongside FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. Brady will call Super Bowl LIX on FOX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

Brady also contributes weekly analysis exclusive to FOX Sports digital platforms, including choosing one player from every game he broadcasts as his LFG! Player of the Game. He also highlights three standout players from across the NFL each week as his 3 Stars of the Week and makes power rankings of his Top 5 NFL teams every week. For all of the GOAT's content with FOX Sports, check out the Tom Brady hub here!

