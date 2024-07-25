National Football League Could Texans' C.J. Stroud or Packers' Jordan Love be 2024 NFL MVP? Published Jul. 25, 2024 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

C.J. Stroud is entering his second season in the NFL with the Houston Texans, while Jordan Love is entering his second season as the Green Bay Packers' full-time quarterback. Could either young signal-caller be the 2024 NFL MVP?

On Thursday's edition of "Undisputed," cohost Keyshawn Johnson made the case for Stroud, who's second to win NFL MVP honors next season at +850.

"At one point last season, he was in the MVP conversation until he missed those two games, and it took him out; he was a rookie," Johnson said of Stroud. "His touchdown-to-interception [23:5] was the highest amongst all these quarterbacks. His team was supposed to win three games last year, if that. They made it to the second round of the playoffs out of nowhere. There's only two players, recently, that won MVPs in their second year: Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Now, you got a C.J. Stroud coming.

"I can see him winning it, for sure. He's just got to stay healthy."

Stroud totaled 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 100.8 passer rating, while completing 63.9% of his passes in 2023. He also rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Stroud missed two regular-season games due to a head injury.

The Ohio State product won 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and helped the Texans win 10 games, the AFC South and then reach the AFC divisional round. Prior to Houston's divisional round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, posted a 157.2 passer rating and completed 76.2% of his passes in a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round.

Last year, Houston's offense boasted wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz. Now, Stroud also has star receiver and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, whom the Texans acquired from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, at his disposal.

On the other hand, cohost Skip Bayless made the case for Love, who's fifth to win MVP at +1400, to take home the prestigious honor.

"The sleeper on this [MVP] list is Jordan Love, to me," Bayless said. "I think they're [Packers] going to be really good. In fact, I'm leaning toward picking them to win the NFC, and if they have the best record in the regular season in the NFC, he's going to be right in the MVP discussion."

After Love appeared in just 10 games and made one start in three years behind Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay moved on from the future Hall of Famer after the 2022 season. In his first season under center, Love totaled 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 96.1 passer rating, while completing 64.2% of his passes. He also rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud lead early MVP betting odds

Prior to the Packers losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round, Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, posted a 157.2 passer rating and completed 76.2% of his passes in their wild-card round win over the Dallas Cowboys (scroll up five paragraphs for a startling mirror image).

Though he reported to training camp this week, Love isn't practicing as he seeks an extension with his rookie deal expiring after the 2024 season. There's a chance that after only one full season, Love could set the record for average annual value for a quarterback. So even if he doesn't win MVP this year, he figures to have a very large consolation prize.

