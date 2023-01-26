National Football League
Could Jets hire of OC Nathaniel Hackett help them land Aaron Rodgers?
National Football League

Could Jets hire of OC Nathaniel Hackett help them land Aaron Rodgers?

10 hours ago

The New York Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

Hackett, 43, was fired in his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos after starting 4-11 this season.

However, Hackett does have an impressive résumé as an NFL coordinator, having fielded a top-10 scoring offense three times and helping guide three teams to conference championship games (2017 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2019 and 2020 Green Bay Packers).

Hackett's arrival comes at a pivotal time for the Jets as the organization struggled mightily this past season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets averaged 318.2 total yards per game during the 2022 campaign, which ranked 25th among 32 NFL teams. What's more, their offense put up just 17.4 points per game, which was the third-worst mark in the league.

The Jets finished 7-10 on the season, last in the AFC East, after a turbulent campaign that featured four different quarterbacks under center — Zach Wilson (nine games), Joe Flacco (five), Mike White (four) and Chris Streveler (two).

As soon as news broke of Hackett's hiring, football fans couldn't help but link Hackett to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Hackett previously spent time with the Packers from 2019-21 as the team's offensive coordinator. During his tenure, Green Bay had a top-10 passing offense in 2020 and 2021 and led the NFL in scoring in 2020, averaging 31.8 points per game.

Rodgers, 39, is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons of his career. This past season, the four-time NFL MVP threw for the fewest yards (3,695) in any season in which he played at least 15 games. He also threw 12 interceptions, which was his highest total since his first year as a starter in 2008. Rodgers was dealing with a broken thumb, as well as rib and knee injuries throughout the season.

Rodgers recently said that he hasn’t made any concrete decisions about whether he plans to play in 2023, or beyond.

"There's been a lot of fun dreaming about retiring as a Packer, because there's something really special about that," the 18-year NFL veteran said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday. "But if the competitive hole still needs to be satiated, and it's time to move on, I hope everybody would look at that with a lot of gratitude."

As it currently stands, Green Bay has limited options, even if Rodgers opts to play next year. The Packers can't release him, as the dead cap hit would be catastrophic — more than $40 million — but they could trade him.

Any trade would most likely come after June 1, and the Jets would be inheriting initial cap hits of roughly $15.8 million in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024, per The Athletic.

That said, would a Hackett-Rodgers reunion makes sense for the Jets?

Rodgers would be reuniting with Hackett, who was his offensive coordinator for both of his recent MVP seasons (2021-22). What's more, Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been known to be aggressive and could be willing to pay the hefty trade price for Rodgers amidst the uncertainty in N.Y.'s QB room this offseason.

"I'm open to all honest and direct conversation and if [the Packers] felt like it was in the best interest of the team to move forward, so be it," Rodgers added.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
Denver Broncos
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
New Panthers coach Frank Reich gets to draft, develop franchise QB
National Football League

New Panthers coach Frank Reich gets to draft, develop franchise QB

6 hours ago
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
National Football League

NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

6 hours ago
What Kevin Warren's hire could mean on the field for Chicago Bears
National Football League

What Kevin Warren's hire could mean on the field for Chicago Bears

6 hours ago
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey misses another practice, vows to play vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey misses another practice, vows to play vs. Eagles

6 hours ago
Has the NFL figured out Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Don’t bet on it
National Football League

Has the NFL figured out Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Don’t bet on it

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes