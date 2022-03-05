Could Eagles make Treylon Burks their own Deebo Samuel?

Philadelphia Eagles
With dinner-plate sized hands, lightning-quick speed and an appetite for hunting hogs, Treylon Burks sounds more and more like "Rambo" as the NFL Scouting Combine rages on. 

But the Arkansas receiver has another comparison on his mind. He wants to be like Deebo.

"I’ve watched a lot of Deebo Samuel, just the way he plays running back, plays inside, outside," Burks said. "That’s who I try to mimic (my) game after."

Samuel has become an increasingly lofty comparison, especially after a breakout 2021 season saw the 49ers receiver finish fifth in receiving yards and drag an often anemic San Francisco offense to the NFC Championship game. 

But what made Samuel’s success truly remarkable was his ability to dominate opposing defenses from seemingly any spot on the field. The burly 6-footer, who weighs in at 215 pounds, managed to not only lead the NFL in yards per reception but also averaged more than six yards per carry on 60 rushing attempts.

Unsurprisingly, Deebo Samuel doppelgangers are starting to appear on every team’s NFL Draft wishlist, and the Philadelphia Eagles appear in pole position to add a quality receiver with three mid-first round draft picks. 

The Eagles met with Burks this week, and the Razorback's resemblance to Samuel is more than just talk. His remarkable fusion of size, strength and quickness would make any corner think twice before stepping up in coverage — Burks managed a 4.5 40-yard dash Thursday despite hauling a 6-foot-1, 225-pound frame. 

But Burks' versatility brings Samuel comparisons to the forefront. Burks burned SEC defenses from nearly every position behind the line of scrimmage, taking 529 snaps in the slot, 132 out wide, 19 inline and 36 in the backfield.

Burks anointed himself the best receiver in the 2022 draft class, with his versatility driving much of that confidence.

"I would say just my physicality, able to be used at multiple positions," Burks said. "I can play outside receiver, inside receiver and running back. That sets me apart from everybody else."

Burks would slot immediately into the Eagles’ receiving corps — or just about any team for that matter — currently projecting to be the third-best receiver in the NFL Draft according to FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre. He’s drawn comparisons to more of the league’s elite receivers, including A.J. Brown and D.K Metcalf, and the Eagles enjoy an outstanding record of developing young receiving talent. 

Alabama star Devonta Smith enjoyed a seamless transition to the NFL with nearly 1,000 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season last year, and Quez Watkins has exceeded expectations as a sixth-round selection.

With the 15th overall pick, Burks will likely be on the board when Philly’s on the clock. Can the Eagles transform Burks into the next Deebo Samuel?

Jalen Hurts sits down with Kristina Pink and analyzes the expectations that he has for himself and the Philadelphia Eagles.
