Commanders release Shaka Toney after his return from gambling suspension
Commanders release Shaka Toney after his return from gambling suspension

Updated Apr. 22, 2024 12:04 p.m. ET

The Washington Commanders released defensive end Shaka Toney on Monday, four days after he was reinstated by the NFL following a gambling suspension.

Toney was one of three players banned last April for at least the 2023 season for placing bets on games during the 2022 season. A league review found no evidence of inside information used or any games compromised.

The 26-year-old Penn State product was the only player reinstated last week who was still under contract. Linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor are all free agents.

Cutting ties with Toney is new general manager Adam Peters' latest move while overhauling Washington's roster. The only players so far re-signed from the previous regime are 2022 All-Pro special teams player Jeremy Reaves, punt returner Jamison Crowder, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and defensive end Efe Obada, while Peters has brought in 16 free agents with no previous connection to the organization.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

