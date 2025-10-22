Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Has Hamstring Strain, Will Miss Week 8
The injury bug keeps striking the face of the Washington Commanders.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels has a hamstring strain and will miss the team's Week 8 road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Media reported on Wednesday.
Daniels suffered the hamstring injury in the third quarter of Washington's Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Marcus Mariota, who came in the game for Daniels last week, will start for the Commanders against the Chiefs.
Daniels missed two starts earlier this season due to a knee sprain. Across the five games that Daniels has appeared in, he has totaled 1,031 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, one interception and a 97.7 passer rating, while completing 61.0% of his passes. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner has also rushed for 211 yards and one score.
Mariota, who will now be making his third start of the season, has totaled 426 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, two interceptions and an 85.8 passer rating this season, while completing 60.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 94 yards and one score.
Washington has lost three of its last four games, slipping to third place in the NFC East at 3-4.
