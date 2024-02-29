National Football League Commanders owner Josh Harris reportedly sitting in on QB prospect interviews Published Feb. 29, 2024 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New owner Josh Harris is implementing his way of doing things with the Washington Commanders, and that includes a hands-on approach with a monumental decision the franchise faces in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harris has reportedly taken part in all six of Washington's meetings with quarterback prospects at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Commanders have the second overall pick in April's draft. Should they choose to select a signal-caller, they'll likely have their choice of 2023 Heisman winner and LSU QB Jayden Daniels or North Carolina QB Drake Maye, as USC star and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams is widely expected to be taken by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick.

Sam Howell started every game for Washington last season in what was his second season in the NFL. He totaled 3,946 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, an NFL-high 21 interceptions and a 78.9 passer rating, while completing 63.4% of his passes. Howell also rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a whole, the Commanders averaged just 219.1 passing yards (18th in the NFL), 93.6 rushing yards (27th), 312.8 total yards (24th) and 19.4 points (25th) per game. Washington is coming off a 4-13 season that resulted in them firing head coach Ron Rivera after four seasons.

The Commanders hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their new head coach. Quinn then hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach and USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. The Commanders also hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as their new general manager.

If Washington indeed selects a quarterback at No. 2 and that player gets the starting nod, it will mark the seventh consecutive season that it trots out a new Week 1 quarterback (Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz and Howell). Kirk Cousins was the last quarterback to start consecutive Week 1s for Washington, doing so from 2015-17.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Washington Commanders

share