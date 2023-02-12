National Football League
Colts reportedly targeting Eagles OC Shane Steichen as next head coach
National Football League

Colts reportedly targeting Eagles OC Shane Steichen as next head coach

32 mins ago

The Indianapolis Colts' exhaustive coaching search appears to be nearing its end.

The Colts have targeted Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach, per ESPN. Indianapolis has also informed several other candidates that they're out of the running, NFL Network reported.

The 37-year-old Steichen has been Philadelphia's OC for the past two seasons, leading the club to the No. 3 scoring and total offense in 2022. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a career year, tallying 3,701 passing yards and 760 rushing yards with 35 touchdowns while finishing tied for second in MVP voting behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

This was the second year in a row Hurts and the Eagles' offense showed significant progress under Steichen, who was hired by head coach Nick Sirianni largely because of his track record with QBs. Steichen was the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2020, when Justin Herbert set several NFL rookie records. Prior to that, Philip Rivers earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods with Steichen as his QBs coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indianapolis will be in the market for a new starting QB after cycling through three of them in a 4-12-1 campaign. The Colts, of course, have trotted out a different Week 1 starter in each of the past seven seasons. They're expected to address the need with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. But first, they had to decide on a head coach. 

Owner Jim Irsay and longtime general manager Chris Ballard interviewed more than 10 candidates for the role last occupied by interim Jeff Saturday, who was among the finalists. Frank Reich, also a former Eagles OC, was dismissed from the permanent job this past November following a 3-5 start to the season. He went 40-33-1 and made the postseason twice over four-plus seasons with Indy.

The Colts have not won the AFC South or advanced past the divisional round since 2014.

Steichen cannot formally accept the Colts' job until after Super Bowl LVII.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Our experts pick Chiefs-Eagles winner
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Our experts pick Chiefs-Eagles winner

3 mins ago
Best Super Bowl 2023 bets, odds and picks
National Football League

Best Super Bowl 2023 bets, odds and picks

7 mins ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

8 mins ago
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
National Football League

Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

21 mins ago
Super Bowl predictions from PGA golfers: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, others pick winners
National Football League

Super Bowl predictions from PGA golfers: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, others pick winners

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023NFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Deadline Image NBA Trade DeadlineCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes