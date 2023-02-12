National Football League Colts reportedly targeting Eagles OC Shane Steichen as next head coach 32 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts' exhaustive coaching search appears to be nearing its end.

The Colts have targeted Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach, per ESPN. Indianapolis has also informed several other candidates that they're out of the running, NFL Network reported.

The 37-year-old Steichen has been Philadelphia's OC for the past two seasons, leading the club to the No. 3 scoring and total offense in 2022. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a career year, tallying 3,701 passing yards and 760 rushing yards with 35 touchdowns while finishing tied for second in MVP voting behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

This was the second year in a row Hurts and the Eagles' offense showed significant progress under Steichen, who was hired by head coach Nick Sirianni largely because of his track record with QBs. Steichen was the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2020, when Justin Herbert set several NFL rookie records. Prior to that, Philip Rivers earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods with Steichen as his QBs coach.

Indianapolis will be in the market for a new starting QB after cycling through three of them in a 4-12-1 campaign. The Colts, of course, have trotted out a different Week 1 starter in each of the past seven seasons. They're expected to address the need with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. But first, they had to decide on a head coach.

Owner Jim Irsay and longtime general manager Chris Ballard interviewed more than 10 candidates for the role last occupied by interim Jeff Saturday, who was among the finalists. Frank Reich, also a former Eagles OC, was dismissed from the permanent job this past November following a 3-5 start to the season. He went 40-33-1 and made the postseason twice over four-plus seasons with Indy.

The Colts have not won the AFC South or advanced past the divisional round since 2014.

Steichen cannot formally accept the Colts' job until after Super Bowl LVII.

