National Football League
Colts playcaller Parks Frazier is 30. Obsessive preparation set him up for success
National Football League

Colts playcaller Parks Frazier is 30. Obsessive preparation set him up for success

1 hour ago
Ben Arthur
Ben Arthur
AFC South Reporter

Parks Frazier's coaching journey can be summed up by all-consuming preparation. 

At Samford University, as an unpaid defensive quality-control assistant in 2015, Frazier spent March nights with close friend and fellow coach Spencer Phillips, redoing recruiting boards and playbook-drawing templates so they were easier for the coaching staff to use months later in the fall. They worked so late that sometimes they slept in the office. 

When Frazier became Frank Reich's assistant to the head coach in 2018, he regularly sought advice from Phillips, then in a similar role with the Eagles helping then-coach Doug Pederson. The calls would come at midnight or 1 a.m., with Frazier still in the office. 

"Would you do this for Doug? Did it make it easier for him? How could I do this for Frank? How can I do this for the quarterbacks?"

"He's the kind of person that if there's 100 stones to turn over," said Phillips, "he's going to turn them (all) over twice to make sure that he got everything."

That mindset has been part of his quick ascension, helping lead to success in an unprecedented situation.

Frazier, the Colts' pass-game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach, guided Indianapolis' offense to one of its best performances of the season in Sunday's 25-20 victory over the Raiders, just days after being tabbed as playcaller for the rest of the season by interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Jay Glazer reveals Colts' thought process behind the hiring of Jeff Saturday

Jay Glazer reveals Colts' thought process behind the hiring of Jeff Saturday
Jay Glazer reveals the Indianapolis Colts' reasoning for hiring Jeff Saturday and Saturday's future in Indy.

At just 30 years old, and in his play-calling debut at any level, Frazier's game plan helped a struggling unit to its most balanced showing of the season. For the first time in 2022, Indianapolis had over 200 yards passing and rushing. The team also averaged seven yards per play, a season high. 

While the entire offensive coaching staff stepped up in a tumultuous week, which saw Reich fired, Frazier brought it together in a morale-boosting victory for the franchise. 

"He called a fantastic football game," Saturday said postgame. "Understood what the needs of the team were at the moment … When you think about the plays that were there to be made, they were there to be made. That's all you can do from a coaching perspective: put it in the players' hands, allow them to execute and those guys executed really, really well." 

Why Saturday chose him? It's worth noting that Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich turned down first dibs. But Frazier is the longest-tenured staffer on the offensive side of the ball, climbing from Reich's assistant (2018-19) to offensive quality-control assistant (2020), assistant quarterbacks coach (2021) and adding pass-game specialist to his role this season. He's experienced despite his youth.

Frazier's knowledge of the Colts' offense is second to none. 

"I'm never going to say that I have all the answers because I don't think anybody has all the answers and this is what I told the guys — ‘I'm going to work my tail off, though, to find them.'" Frazier said last week. "That's all that I can do, is say I'm going to give you my best. That's what I bring to the table."

What he also brings is future head-coach material, according to those who know Frazier best. 

One of the first things they point to? His smarts. 

He has a degree in computer science from Murray State, where he quarterbacked for three seasons (2012-14). He's "brilliant," Phillips said, at understanding systems. 

Buster Faulker, currently an offensive quality-control coach at Georgia, calls Frazier the "smartest human being I've ever been around." Frazier was his right-hand man in their time together at Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State. Faulkner was an offensive coordinator at both schools; Frazier was a defensive quality control assistant at MTSU, an offensive graduate assistant-quarterbacks at Arkansas State. But Faulkner bounced ideas off Frazier, fresh out of college at the time. He always looked to be on the "cutting edge," Faulkner said. 

At MTSU in 2015, ahead of a game against Marshall, Frazier proposed a play — a vertical switch concept with two tight ends — to Faulkner. The Blue Raiders ran it and scored a touchdown. 

Early in Frazier's tenure with the Colts, Faulkner saw Indianapolis use a similar play to score a touchdown with tight end Jack Doyle. 

Faulkner asked him about it. 

"He said, ‘yeah, I actually used our install tape from Middle Tennessee and showed (the Colts) how we did it,'" Faulkner recalled. "I thought that was pretty cool.

"He's the smartest guy in the room, but doesn't act like it."

Beyond his Xs and Os knowledge, Frazier is also praised for his likeability. He’s loyal. He’s calm by nature, even in the chaos intertwined with football. He doesn’t raise his voice or cuss very often, but still gets his message across effectively. 

"His ability to relate to people, for his age at any setting and do things the right way and come across the right way, is something you don’t see very often at such a young age," Faulkner said. "He can relay a message to any audience and I think that’s a very important thing in coaching. He can dumb it down. He can speak to anybody." 

Being brought up in football, Frazier likens his coaching mindset to the "next man up" mentality pounded into players. He’s prided himself on being ready even when it’s not his time. 

As Reich’s assistant, his approach was, ‘if I’m the head coach, what would I do?’ As the assistant quarterbacks coach, he watched Milanovich and former offensive coordinator Marcus Brady thinking, ‘what would I do if I was in their position?’ Observing Reich as a play caller, he thought, ‘How do I want to do it?’

Approaching the game that way, Frazier said, is part of growth.

"Obviously, you don’t get that experience of doing it," Frazier said last week," but when you take the approach of ‘how would I do it?’ and you put yourself in that position, it gives you the ability to be ready." 

Opportunity has met preparation.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Is Buffalo Bills' two-game losing streak cause for concern?
National Football League

Is Buffalo Bills' two-game losing streak cause for concern?

15 mins ago
NFL odds Week 11: Betting edges on Rams-Saints, Panthers-Ravens and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: Betting edges on Rams-Saints, Panthers-Ravens and more

42 mins ago
Browns-Bills game threatened by looming Buffalo snowstorm
National Football League

Browns-Bills game threatened by looming Buffalo snowstorm

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets

2 hours ago
Justin Jefferson's ascension; Colts' new era: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Justin Jefferson's ascension; Colts' new era: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes