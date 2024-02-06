National Football League Colts owner Jim Irsay thanks fans for offering support as he recovers from illness Published Feb. 6, 2024 6:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told his fans Tuesday that he was feeling better and appreciated their support, nearly a month after team officials announced he was recovering from a severe respiratory illness.

"On the mend," the 64-year-old Irsay wrote on his social media account. "Grateful for all the messages of support."

It was the first post from Irsay on X, formerly known as Twitter, since Jan. 8.

But the illness hasn't been the only medical complication for Irsay recently. In early December, first responders went to Irsay's home after longtime Colts executive Pete Ward made a 911 call and said he was concerned about Irsay suffering from congestive heart failure.

Police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, wrote they found Irsay unresponsive, breathing and with a bluish skin tone, according to the police report.

One officer wrote in his report that Irsay "had fallen in the bathroom and was moved to his bed and was cool to the touch. Irsay had oxygen in his nose, was cool to the touch and had agonal breathing."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

