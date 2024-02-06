Colts owner Jim Irsay thanks fans for offering support as he recovers from illness
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told his fans Tuesday that he was feeling better and appreciated their support, nearly a month after team officials announced he was recovering from a severe respiratory illness.
"On the mend," the 64-year-old Irsay wrote on his social media account. "Grateful for all the messages of support."
It was the first post from Irsay on X, formerly known as Twitter, since Jan. 8.
But the illness hasn't been the only medical complication for Irsay recently. In early December, first responders went to Irsay's home after longtime Colts executive Pete Ward made a 911 call and said he was concerned about Irsay suffering from congestive heart failure.
Police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, wrote they found Irsay unresponsive, breathing and with a bluish skin tone, according to the police report.
One officer wrote in his report that Irsay "had fallen in the bathroom and was moved to his bed and was cool to the touch. Irsay had oxygen in his nose, was cool to the touch and had agonal breathing."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan 'not worried at all' about practice field conditions
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 10 betting trends to know for 49ers-Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan confirms 49ers reached out to Tom Brady in 2023 offseason
-
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Sam Darnold becomes popular longshot MVP pick
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praises Taylor Swift: 'She knows great entertainment'
Kyle Shanahan's influence is all over the NFL. All that’s missing is a Super Bowl title
-
Jay Harbaugh reportedly joining Seahawks instead of following father to Chargers
Eagles to host Week 1 Friday game in Brazil on Sept. 6, NFL's first in South America
2024 NFL Draft odds: With Kingsbury in the fold, could Commanders be eyeing Williams?
-
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan 'not worried at all' about practice field conditions
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: 10 betting trends to know for 49ers-Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan confirms 49ers reached out to Tom Brady in 2023 offseason
-
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Sam Darnold becomes popular longshot MVP pick
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praises Taylor Swift: 'She knows great entertainment'
Kyle Shanahan's influence is all over the NFL. All that’s missing is a Super Bowl title
-
Jay Harbaugh reportedly joining Seahawks instead of following father to Chargers
Eagles to host Week 1 Friday game in Brazil on Sept. 6, NFL's first in South America
2024 NFL Draft odds: With Kingsbury in the fold, could Commanders be eyeing Williams?