National Football League
Colts owner Jim Irsay thanks fans for offering support as he recovers from illness
National Football League

Colts owner Jim Irsay thanks fans for offering support as he recovers from illness

Published Feb. 6, 2024 6:53 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told his fans Tuesday that he was feeling better and appreciated their support, nearly a month after team officials announced he was recovering from a severe respiratory illness.

"On the mend," the 64-year-old Irsay wrote on his social media account. "Grateful for all the messages of support."

It was the first post from Irsay on X, formerly known as Twitter, since Jan. 8.

But the illness hasn't been the only medical complication for Irsay recently. In early December, first responders went to Irsay's home after longtime Colts executive Pete Ward made a 911 call and said he was concerned about Irsay suffering from congestive heart failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, wrote they found Irsay unresponsive, breathing and with a bluish skin tone, according to the police report.

One officer wrote in his report that Irsay "had fallen in the bathroom and was moved to his bed and was cool to the touch. Irsay had oxygen in his nose, was cool to the touch and had agonal breathing."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Indianapolis Colts
National Football League
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patrick Mahomes hasn’t surpassed Tom Brady as the GOAT — but he might someday

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t surpassed Tom Brady as the GOAT — but he might someday

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes