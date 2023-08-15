National Football League
Colts name Anthony Richardson starting QB for Week 1 vs. Jaguars
Colts name Anthony Richardson starting QB for Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Updated Aug. 15, 2023 11:06 a.m. ET

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to their top draft pick to start at quarterback to open up the season. 

Anthony Richardson will be the Colts' starting quarterback in Week 1, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was battling with fifth-year vet Gardner Minshew, who signed with the Colts this offseason, for the starting job. 

Richardson got the start over Minshew in the Colts' first preseason game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. He threw an interception on his first drive as he finished the day by completing 7-of-12 passes for 67 yards with seven rushing yards. Meanwhile, Minshew completed all six of his passes for 72 yards and led Indianapolis on a touchdown drive, something Richardson failed to do. 

The 21-year-old Richardson only started one full season in his college days at Florida. He completed just 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He made plenty of highlight plays on his feet, rushing for 654 yards and nine touchdowns, which impressed draft evaluators. Richardson continued to impress scouts and draft analysts at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he scored a perfect Relative Athletic Score, making him one of the most athletic quarterback prospects in draft history. 

Should Colts be in a rush to start rookie Anthony Richardson?

Should Colts be in a rush to start rookie Anthony Richardson?
James Jones joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Colts should rush rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start this season.

Richardson's climb up draft boards continued all the way up until draft day in April, when the Colts made him the third quarterback selected in the first four picks.

Richardson will likely join the two quarterbacks selected in front of him as starters going into their rookie seasons. The Carolina Panthers have already tabbed No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young as their starter while it's expected that No. 2 overall C.J. Stroud will get the nod for the Houston Texans after they started him in their preseason opener.

The Colts open up the regular season at home against the reigning AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10. Richardson will likely go head-to-head against Stroud when the Colts take on the Texans in Houston the following week. 

National Football League
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson
