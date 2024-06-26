National Football League Colts GM: Anthony Richardson will be 'full-go' in training camp Published Jun. 26, 2024 1:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After his promising rookie campaign was cut short, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson enters his second season surrounded by intrigue.

The first question, of course, has to do with his health. Colts general manager Chris Ballard offered an encouraging answer this week. Richardson, who appeared in just four games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, is not expected to be limited in training camp after seemingly experiencing a slight setback at the end of OTAs.

"He'll be full-go," Ballard said during an appearance on The GM Shuffle podcast. "He was full-go all the way up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day."

Richardson's every move will be monitored closely by the Colts (and their fans), as the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft works his way back from shoulder surgery. Ballard noted how strong Richardson has looked this offseason, launching his usual 60-yard passes. The Florida product made a great impression in his four starts last year, tallying 577 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception while rushing for 136 yards and four scores.

But his abbreviated season also included missing a game with a concussion and exiting two contests early because of injury.

Colts training camp begins July 14th.

