Colts' Al-Quadin Muhammad suspended 6 games for substance violation
Updated Dec. 6, 2023 4:23 p.m. ET

The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Wednesday's announcement means the Miami alum will not be eligible for Indy's five remaining regular-season games, and he will either sit out next year's season opener or a playoff game. He would also be eligible to play in next summer's preseason games and participate in practices until the start of the regular season if the suspension carries over into 2024.

Indy (7-5) currently holds the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot and is one game behind AFC South-leading Jacksonville.

Muhammad, a sixth-round draft pick of New Orleans in 2017, has been with the Colts for two different stints. Indy claimed him off waivers in 2018, watched him to develop into a 17-game starter in 2022. Following that season, he followed his former defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, to Chicago, where he played last year.

After the Bears released Muhammad in February, Indy brought him back.

Muhammad's suspension comes just as run-stuffing defensive tackle Grover Stewart returns to the Colts this week following a six-game suspension for the same violation.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

