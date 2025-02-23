National Football League Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to skip throwing at NFL Scouting Combine, per report Published Feb. 23, 2025 7:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL scouts looking to see Shedeur Sanders throw in person will have to wait at least a couple of weeks after the NFL Scouting Combine to do so.

The Colorado quarterback will forgo participation in any of the passing drills and will focus on interviews with teams at the combine instead, NFL Media reported Sunday. Sanders will wait until Colorado's pro day to throw instead, according to the report.

Sanders' pre-draft approach isn't uncommon for a top quarterback prospect. In fact, it's become a bit of the norm. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye each opted out of throwing at the combine before participating in passing drills at their respective pro days last year.

This will also mark the second time that Sanders has skipped out of participating in an event this draft season. He didn't practice or play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January despite being listed as a participant. However, Sanders interviewed with teams during the week of the game.

It was rumored that the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, the teams that hold the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, asked him not to throw at practice that week.

A date for Colorado's pro day has yet to be announced. Most pro days typically take place in mid-to-late March, with the Buffaloes holding their 2024 pro day on March 19.

Colorado's pro day this year will be one of the most anticipated events of this cycle. In addition to Sanders, two-way star Travis Hunter will also get a chance to showcase his skills in front of scouts. The Heisman winner was listed as a cornerback for the combine, which gives him an opportunity to work out earlier in the week if he chooses to do so.

Sanders has been viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class since he opted to return to Colorado for the 2024 season. He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games last year, adding four rushing touchdowns to help the Buffs finish 9-4.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt projects Sanders going No. 1 to the Giants (via trade) in his mock draft, while FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang has the Las Vegas Raiders taking the QB with the sixth pick in his most recent mock draft.

Quarterbacks will go through drills at the combine on Saturday alongside wide receivers and running backs. It hasn't been reported yet if Miami (Fla.)'s Cam Ward, the other top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, also plans to skip the drills at the combine.

