Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 Week 4 picks, including Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants

Week 4 of the NFL is underway with some key matchups taking place Sunday.

Up first, Sam Darnold and the undefeated Panthers take on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Dallas, and the Giants look to get their first win of the season against the Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

Meanwhile, the Dolphins look to defend their home turf against Carson Wentz and the Colts, and Baker Mayfield and the Browns take on the Vikings in Minnesota (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Later, Lamar Jackson & Co. look to hand the Broncos their first L of the season (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

With this week's odds available, Colin Cowherd decided to do his "Blazin' 5" — in which he picks out five notable lines — on Friday's " The Herd ".

Let's take a look at Cowherd's picks, with all odds and win totals via FOX Bet.

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "I’m on the opposite side of the wise guys. … [Dallas is] a Tom Brady-game-winning drive from being perfect. They outplayed the Buccaneers. They’re +5 in turnover differential – best in the league. They’re taking it away, and they’re not giving it back, and Dak Prescott’s last six home starts – 117 passer rating.

"But here’s the story: Sam Darnold has been two quarterbacks this year – first half and second half. When it's on script with Matt Rhule, he’s great. Second half, he is literally half the quarterback. … Christian McCaffrey is out. They’re on the road. I think Dallas wins and covers."

Miami Dolphins (-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "Jacoby Brissett is better than Tua [Tagovailoa]. Brissett, last week as the starter, the most yards the Dolphins have had all year. The most first downs, the most points. … They’re gonna win this game. Carson Wentz, his last seven starts, he’s 0-7. … The Colts are struggling everywhere: health, accuracy, stopping the run. I think the Dolphins beat them at home 27-23."

Minnesota Vikings (+2) vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "The Vikings should be 3-0. They beat the Seahawks, they should’ve beat the Cardinals, and they went to overtime with the Bengals. They’re an underdog at home getting 2.5 [points] against Cleveland. This is not an indictment on Cleveland, but they’re injured. … And their defense isn’t right yet.

"Here’s the other thing. When you look at the Vikings – I know everybody likes to roll their eyes at Kirk Cousins, [but] when’s the last bad game Kirk Cousins has had? He’s had 17 consecutive games with a 90-plus passer rating."

New York Giants (+8) at New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Daniel Jones is no longer turning the ball over. One interception in his last nine games. … Jameis Winston has the fewest passing yards of any quarterback in the league that started three games. Their opponents have outgained them. Folks, the [New England] Patriots and Mac Jones have outgained them. I’m not saying they can’t win, but … this is totally the right side. I’ll go with the upset, Giants 27-26."

Denver Broncos (-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "Possible blowout. Broncos [giving up] a point at home. I think they may blow out Baltimore. First of all, the Ravens are struggling on third down. Lamar? Five turnovers this year. Not healthy, not 100%. Little bit of a turnover bug. Denver’s defense is on fire. Now, some of that is they’ve played junk, but they have solved their cornerback issues. … And again, Teddy Bridgewater is not just completing passes. He’s making plays."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, including more of this week's top picks, check out the video below:

