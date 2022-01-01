National Football League Colin Cowherd's New Year's Resolutions for Rodgers, Steelers and more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New year, new Colin Cowherd resolutions for 2022.

But this time around, Colin wasn't focused on his personal areas of improvement. Instead, he laid out bits of advice for some of college and professional sports' most recognizable names as the clock turned midnight on 2021.

Let's see what the host of "The Herd" had to say about 2022.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Colin's resolution: "Stop talking. Stay with the Packers regardless of how the season ends. Can we stop this? He leads the NFL the last two years in completion percentage, touchdown passes, touchdown to interception ratio and passer rating. You've got it really good. Yes, there isn't much of a nightlife but let's be honest, you're in Malibu the minute the season is over. … Just stay in Green Bay, even if you're one and done in the playoffs."

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Colin's resolution: "Learn French once he moves to New Orleans. It's one of the four teams that he mentioned. [His wife] Ciara is an entertainer. [The Seahawks] don't have a first-round pick and they need multiple first-round picks. They don't have the offensive firepower. hey don't have a No. 1 receiver. Nothing resembling a top back. … Look around his division. … You're out-manned, a 70-year-old defensive coach, no first-round picks, and the Saints defense is top four. That's the move. Get your kingmaker in Sean Payton."

Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's resolution: "I believe they have to go out aggressively and get a current NFL star quarterback. Your division now –– Lamar [Jackson] is a star, [Joe] Burrow's a star and Baker Mayfield is clearly competent, certainly against the Steelers. You have an excellent young base that needs guidance. Najee Harris is a great young player. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt –– there is young, great talent here. You can spend some money on a quarterback. I would go heavy after Aaron [Rodgers], heavy after Russell [Wilson]. I would consider strongly Deshaun Watson."

Los Angeles Lakers SF LeBron James

Colin's resolution: "This will sound weird, but I would consider moving off Anthony Davis. LeBron now leads the NBA in minutes and scoring –– this is ridiculous. Two years ago, LeBron wanted to pass the minutes baton to Anthony Davis. He came in out of shape and now he's hurt. All this talk about Russell Westbrook –– Russell Westbrook hasn't been disappointing with the Lakers, he's giving you everything he has always given you. Anthony Davis has missed 55 of 200 games with the Lakers, and by the way, he's still out for a couple of weeks. … I think the Lakers have to strongly consider redoing all of it if they want to get into a championship window and all of it starts with Anthony Davis."

Dallas Cowboys

Colin's resolution: "Don't overreact if you win a playoff game and that's it. It's baby steps. Last year with Mike McCarthy they win six. This year they win the division and a playoff game. The NFC at the top is Tom Brady and Sean McVay and Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. You have an incredibly young roster. CeeDee Lamb is a kid, Tony Pollard is a kid, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs –– don't get impatient. This year was the year to solve the defensive side of the ball and you have. … So this is a good team but I don't think it's a Super Bowl-winning team. Don't blow anything up if you don't win three or four playoff games."

Cleveland Browns

Colin's resolution: "I actually think it's time to move off Baker [Mayfield] and he does have some trade value. It's too toxic for him. It's too turbulent. He's only a $19 million player. There are eight teams in this league that are desperate for a quarterback and Baker, does he deserve a restart or a reboot? I think he does. … I think it's a great time for a clean break, I think Baker could work in a lot of different places. … This organization doesn't trust him. I think it's time for a reboot for Cleveland and Baker. … There's nothing wrong with starting over."

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley

Colin's resolution: "Just be interesting. This team has won one Pac-12 title since Pete Carroll left. They've just been boring. There's inconsistency, there's chaos, but more than anything, they're just not fun. … They're not a top-six team right now. Use the transfer portal. You've got some nice offensive pieces. Jaxson Dart is an excellent young quarterback. Nice receivers, tight ends and backs. Get fun again. Score 45 points. … The market is distracted. You need to get fun and interesting."

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly

Colin's resolution: "Since 2004, only Nick Saban has more wins. You're a great coach, it's a great program. You've got to get the quarterback situation more productive and keep the recruiting ball rolling. But there's no reason to not be totally authentic here, because your record next to Saban is the best in college football. So, we all know you're a great coach."

You can watch Colin's full list of New Year's Resolutions below!

Colin Cowherd unveils his New Year's Resolutions for the sports world in 2022 ' THE HERD Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor unveil the resolutions they have for the sports world in 2022.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.