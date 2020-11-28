National Football League
Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 12

2 hours ago

Colin Cowherd's underdog picks in his Blazin' 5 this week might surprise you.

Let's check out his favorite selections against the spread for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Buffalo Bills (-6) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Each of the Los Angeles Chargers' seven losses have come by one possession.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen ranks in the top 10 in the league in both touchdowns (21), yards per game with an average (287.1) and passer rating (103.2).

Meanwhile, the Bills defense is tied for the second-most fumble recoveries (9) and is tied for the fifth-most total takeaways (15).

The Bills are coming off of a bye and will look to maintain their spot atop the AFC East. 

Buffalo has won five straight games following a bye, tied with Tennessee for the longest active streak in the NFL.

New York Giants (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals 

The Giants will have the rest advantage, as they are coming off a bye, and New York has scored at least 20 points in six straight games, while Daniel Jones has registered back-to-back games without a turnover.

Cincinnati will start backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who started three games for the Denver Broncos last year, posting a 46.4 completion percentage, 515 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Giants are 4-0 ATS since Week 7.

Tennessee Titans (+4) at Indianapolis Colts

The Tennessee Titans (7-3) and Indianapolis Colts (7-3) will battle for the AFC South lead for the second time in three weeks.

The Colts defense is allowing the second-fewest total yards per game in the league (298.1) and third-fewest rushing yards per game (89.2).

Meanwhile, Titans running back Derrick Henry is averaging the second-most rushing yards per game (107.9) and is tied for the third-most touchdowns on the ground (9). 

Henry has bragging rights against the Colts' defense, considering he's earned at least 100 yards rushing in each of the past two meetings. 

Henry also has seven straight regular season road games with at least 100 yards.

Chicago Bears (+9.5) at Green Bay Packers

The Bears defense is ranked in the top 10 in passing yards allowed per game (225.0) and points per game (20.9).

The Windy City hasn't allowed a quarterback to throw for over 300 yards this season.

Meanwhile, Packers running back Aaron Jones hasn't broken 75 rushing yards since Week 2.

In addition, Chicago's defense is limiting opponents to an NFL-leading third-down conversion rate of 33.3 percent this season, its lowest mark since 2007 (32.7 percent).

Seattle Seahawks (-6) at Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle's Russell Wilson boasts the most passing touchdowns (30), third-best competition percentage (70.7), fourth-most passing yards per game (298.6), and fourth-best passer rating (111.5) in the league.

On the other sidelines, Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz leads the NFL in both interceptions (14) and fumbles (10).

Not to mention, Wentz is 0-4 against Seattle all-time.

Wentz is 3-7 ATS as a starter this season, which is the worst ATS record among quarterbacks with at least 10 starts.

