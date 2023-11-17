National Football League Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 17, 2023 12:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns (6-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) will play each other in a battle of two division rivals. The Browns are slight favorites (-1.5).

The Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-31 last week, while the Steelers took down the Green Bay Packers 23-19.

Who will be victorious in this AFC North tilt?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Steelers and Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Chris "The Bear" Fallica.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds & Betting Lines

Browns vs Steelers Betting Information updated as of November 15, 2023, 12:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Browns -1.5 -112 -108 33.5 -112 -108

Browns vs. Steelers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-1.5)

Pick OU: Over (33.5)

Prediction: Cleveland 25 - Pittsburgh 15

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

This line move is way too much. The Steelers continue to defy logic, winning games they are outgained and trail entering the fourth quarter. Plus, they are getting all the coin-flippy luck.

Yes, it's Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback, and people remember how awful he was earlier this year. But it's also the Browns defense against a really bad Steelers offense.

I think the Browns will play inspired down their QB amid all the naysayers. And the Steelers are long overdue to be on the wrong side of a close game.



PICK: Browns Pick' em (Cleveland to win outright)

How to Watch Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Watch on CBS

Browns vs. Steelers Recent Matchups

In their past five head-to-head meetings, Pittsburgh has defeated Cleveland three times.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Cleveland has tallied 99 points against Pittsburgh, while allowing only 98 points.

Cleveland Betting Info

Against the spread, Cleveland is 5-3-1 this year.

The Browns have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Cleveland games in 2023 have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Browns are 3-1, earning a victory 75% of the time.

Cleveland has a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -122 or shorter (75%).

The Browns have a 55.0% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Browns Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 185.3 (1,668) 25 Rush yards 147.9 (1,331) 2 Points scored 23.8 (214) 13 Pass yards against 151.1 (1,360) 1 Rush yards against 91.6 (824) 7 Points allowed 18.9 (170) 6

Cleveland's Key Players

Offense

Jerome Ford's rushing output this season includes 532 yards and two TDs. He is averaging 59.1 yards per game and 4.3 per attempt (14th in the NFL).

Ford has been targeted 29 times in the receiving game and has 21 catches (2.3 per game) for 141 yards (15.7 per game) and two TDs.

Deshaun Watson has thrown for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He averages 185.8 yards per game and 6.5 per attempt, while completing 61.4%.

He's also rushed for 142 yards (fifth on the Browns) and added one touchdown on the ground, while averaging 23.7 rushing yards per game.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper , has racked up 715 receiving yards and two touchdowns after grabbing 41 balls on 72 targets. Per game, he's averaging 79.4 yards and 4.6 receptions through nine games.

In the ground game, Kareem Hunt averages 3.3 yards per attempt (39th in the NFL) and 32.6 yards per game for 228 total rushing yards. He has scored six rushing touchdowns this season.

Defense

Over on the defensive side, Myles Garrett has 28 tackles, nine TFL, and 11 sacks in 2023.

Grant Delpit has picked off one pass and has added 58 tackles, four TFL, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

This season, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has recorded 1.5 sacks to go along with his 12 TFL and 42 tackles.

Denzel Ward has one TFL, 26 tackles, and two interceptions on the season.

Pittsburgh Betting Info

Pittsburgh has covered the spread six times in nine games with a set total.

This year, the Steelers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

This season, Pittsburgh games have hit the over twice.

The Steelers have won four of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-1 when it is set as an underdog of +102 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Steelers based on the moneyline is 49.5%.

Steelers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 180.3 (1,623) 29 Rush yards 103.2 (929) 20 Points scored 17.3 (156) 27 Pass yards against 248.4 (2,236) 27 Rush yards against 131.2 (1,181) 24 Points allowed 20.2 (182) 11

Pittsburgh's Key Players

Offense

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,616 yards this year, with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He is completing 61.3% of his attempts while averaging 179.6 yards per game and 6.4 per attempt.

Pickett has also rushed for one touchdown and 37 yards (third on the Steelers).

George Pickens has put together a 2023 campaign that includes 33 catches for 566 yards and three receiving touchdowns in nine games played. He has been on the receiving end of 62 targets and is averaging 3.7 receptions per game.

This season through nine games, Najee Harris has churned out 464 rushing yards (leading the Steelers) and scored three rushing touchdowns. He averages 51.6 yards per game and 4 per carry (22nd in the NFL).

Harris has helped out in the passing game, picking up 115 receiving yards (12.8 per game) on 18 catches (two per game), while being targeted 25 times. He is trying for his first receiving touchdown.

Jaylen Warren averages 40.4 rushing yards per game through nine games (364 total yards), with two rushing touchdowns.

Warren has also caught 31 passes for 218 yards (third on the Steelers). He's been targeted 39 times and averages 24.2 yards per game.

Defense

T.J. Watt has put up 10.5 sacks (first on the Steelers and third in the NFL) to go with nine TFL, 30 tackles, and one interception through nine games in 2023.

Alex Highsmith has 32 tackles, five TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception.

Elandon Roberts has 1.5 sacks (fifth on the Steelers) in addition to his six TFL and 56 tackles.

Keanu Neal has intercepted one pass in addition to 50 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

