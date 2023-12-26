National Football League Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: Prediction, odds, picks Published Dec. 26, 2023 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Having won three straight, the Cleveland Browns (10-5) will play the New York Jets (6-9). The Browns are solid favorites, expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -7).

Both of these teams won in Week 16. The Browns handed the Houston Texans a 36-22 loss, while the Jets dispatched the Washington Commanders 30-28.

The Jets are playing this one for pride, while the Browns can punch a playoff ticket with a win here.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Jets and Browns — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browns vs. Jets Odds & Betting Lines

Browns vs Jets Betting Information updated as of December 24, 2023, 11:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Browns -7 -110 -110 36.5 -110 -110

Browns vs. Jets Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-7)

Pick OU: Over (36.5)

Prediction: Cleveland 28 - New York 12

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

The Jets will look across the field to see Joe Flacco, and likely wonder what could have been if they had retained the veteran backup to pair with their elite defense this season.

Flacco is on the verge of leading the Browns to just their second playoff appearance in the last 20+ years, and they will clinch a spot with a win Thursday night.

Will they win? Probably. But laying more than one score against a good defense with backups everywhere for this Browns offense? Too many points, I like the dog.

PICK: Jets (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

NFL Rankings: Joe Flacco helps Browns rise, Chiefs fall & Baker Mayfield, Bucs top 10?

How to Watch Cleveland vs. New York

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Browns vs. Jets Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, New York has collected three wins versus Cleveland.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Cleveland has racked up 116 points, while New York has accumulated 99.

Cleveland Betting Info

Cleveland has eight wins in 15 games versus the spread this year.

The Browns have been favored by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Cleveland games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Browns are 7-1, picking up a win 87.5% of the time.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -325 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 76.5%.

Browns Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 216.8 (3,252) 20 Rush yards 119.1 (1,786) 11 Points scored 23 (345) 10 Pass yards against 160.1 (2,402) 1 Rush yards against 100.2 (1,503) 10 Points allowed 20.7 (311) 12

Cleveland's Key Players

Offense

Amari Cooper's 1,250 receiving yards this season (sixth in the NFL) have come from 72 receptions on 128 targets. He's averaging 4.8 catches and 83.3 yards per game, with five receiving touchdowns.

Jerome Ford has put up 743 rushing yards with four touchdowns (49.5 yards per game over 15 games). His 3.9 yards per attempt rank 27th in the NFL.

He's also hauled in 40 passes (on 57 targets) for 236 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He's averaging 15.7 receiving yards and 2.7 catches per game.

In the passing game, David Njoku , has racked up 748 receiving yards and six touchdowns after hauling in 75 balls on 115 targets. Per game, he's averaging 49.9 yards and five receptions in 15 games.

Kareem Hunt has rushed for 380 yards, averaging 29.2 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Defense

Over on defense, Myles Garrett has 39 tackles, 16 TFL, 13 sacks, and three passes defended in 2023.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has 3.5 sacks (fourth on the Browns) in addition to his 18 TFL, 87 tackles, and two interceptions.

This season, Martin Emerson has recorded one TFL, 56 tackles, and four interceptions.

This season, Za'Darius Smith has 26 tackles, eight TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

New York Betting Info

New York has covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-9-1).

This year, the Jets have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times this year.

This season, the Jets have won four out of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

Jets Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 173.1 (2,597) 31 Rush yards 90.3 (1,355) 28 Points scored 15.4 (231) 30 Pass yards against 168.6 (2,529) 2 Rush yards against 126.2 (1,893) 24 Points allowed 21 (315) 14

New York's Key Players

Offense

Breece Hall has rushed for four touchdowns this year, and has 732 total rushing yards (48.8 per game and 4.2 per attempt).

Hall's contributions include 65 receptions (4.3 per game) on 84 targets for 537 yards (35.8 per game) and three receiving touchdowns.

In 12 games, Zach Wilson has 2,271 passing yards, with eight touchdowns against seven interceptions and completing 60.1% of his passes.

Wilson also has 211 rushing yards (third on the Jets).

Garrett Wilson has recorded 958 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 88 receptions, while being targeted 153 times this season.

Tyler Conklin has 560 receiving yards from 54 receptions after getting 79 targets.

Defense

Quincy Williams has recorded two sacks to go with 15 TFL, 124 tackles, and one interception over 15 games in 2023.

C.J. Mosley has 137 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception. He leads the Jets and is eighth in the NFL in tackles.

Over the 2023 campaign, Jordan Whitehead has 89 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four interceptions in 15 games.

Quinnen Williams ' season stats include 56 tackles, eight TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games.

Jay Glazer on Bill Belichick's future, Aaron Rodgers & Dan Campbell for COTY? | NFL on FOX Podl Jay Glazer joins the show to answer the questions that YOU have. To start the segment, the duo talk about who coaches should be considered for COTY. Should Dan Campbelll be seen as the favorite for the Detroit Lions? Afterwards, Helman and Glazer discussion the future of the New England Patriots and whether Bill Belichick will stay with the team moving forward. They also make sure to talk about whether Aaron Rodgers will try and come back this season. To wrap up the segment, they talk about which NFL team needs Santa the most!

share