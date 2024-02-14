Chiefs players react to shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Tragedy struck at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII championship parade Wednesday when shots were fired near the west side of Union Station in downtown Kansas City, just minutes after Chiefs players and officials spoke triumphantly at the end-of-parade rally.
Read more: Latest coverage of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Between 10-15 people were injured and one has died from their injuries, Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said in a news conference. Chiefs players, coaches and staff members are all accounted for, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said.
FS1's "First Things First" was on location at the Chiefs' parade Wednesday. The show's entire crew was safe and accounted for following the shooting, host Nick Wright shared in a post on X.
Several Chiefs players also weighed in on the shooting as reports began to emerge about how they helped comfort bystanders during the initial chaos of the scene.
One witness interviewed by local media said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hugged him to offer comfort, while Sports Illustrated reported that several Chiefs players helped calm down startled children.
Below is a sampling of reactions to the shooting from Chiefs players on social media.
QB Patrick Mahomes
LB Drue Tranquill
CB Trent McDuffie
S Justin Reid
CB Jaylen Watson
DL Charles Omenihu
OL Donovan Smith
OLs Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey
-
2024 NFL Power Rankings: A way-too-early look at next season's hierarchy
Ten bold NFL predictions: Bill Belichick's destination, Bears' QB decision, more
2024 NFL Draft odds: Chicago Bears huge favorites to draft Caleb Williams
-
2024-25 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen early favorites
Kyle Shanahan 'didn't cover' OT rules with 49ers players before Super Bowl
Brandon Aiyuk, along with girlfriend, post cryptic messages on his 49ers future
-
Justin Fields next team odds: Steelers surge as favorites to acquire Bears QB
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed on SB strategy: 'We just wanted Brock [Purdy] to throw the ball'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027
-
2024 NFL Power Rankings: A way-too-early look at next season's hierarchy
Ten bold NFL predictions: Bill Belichick's destination, Bears' QB decision, more
2024 NFL Draft odds: Chicago Bears huge favorites to draft Caleb Williams
-
2024-25 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen early favorites
Kyle Shanahan 'didn't cover' OT rules with 49ers players before Super Bowl
Brandon Aiyuk, along with girlfriend, post cryptic messages on his 49ers future
-
Justin Fields next team odds: Steelers surge as favorites to acquire Bears QB
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed on SB strategy: 'We just wanted Brock [Purdy] to throw the ball'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027