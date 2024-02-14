National Football League Chiefs players react to shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade Published Feb. 14, 2024 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tragedy struck at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII championship parade Wednesday when shots were fired near the west side of Union Station in downtown Kansas City, just minutes after Chiefs players and officials spoke triumphantly at the end-of-parade rally.

Read more: Latest coverage of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Between 10-15 people were injured and one has died from their injuries, Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said in a news conference. Chiefs players, coaches and staff members are all accounted for, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said.

FS1's "First Things First" was on location at the Chiefs' parade Wednesday. The show's entire crew was safe and accounted for following the shooting, host Nick Wright shared in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several Chiefs players also weighed in on the shooting as reports began to emerge about how they helped comfort bystanders during the initial chaos of the scene.

One witness interviewed by local media said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hugged him to offer comfort, while Sports Illustrated reported that several Chiefs players helped calm down startled children.

Below is a sampling of reactions to the shooting from Chiefs players on social media.

QB Patrick Mahomes

LB Drue Tranquill

CB Trent McDuffie

S Justin Reid

CB Jaylen Watson

DL Charles Omenihu

OL Donovan Smith

share