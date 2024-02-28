National Football League Chiefs reportedly give L'Jarius Sneed permission to seek trade ahead of possible tag Updated Feb. 28, 2024 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are bracing for the possibility that they could lose one of their best defensive players this offseason.

L'Jarius Sneed has received permission from the team to seek a trade ahead of free agency, NFL Media reported Wednesday. While Sneed is scheduled to become a free agent in March, it's possible the Chiefs could place the franchise tag on him to help facilitate a trade.

The Chiefs indicated Tuesday that they could place the franchise tag on Sneed, with general manager Brett Veach recognizing that it'd be easier to do so on Sneed than All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

"It’s certainly something that’s a possibility," Veach told reporters. "Chris Jones’ tag is enormous. We’ll work through that, and we’ll try to see if we can get both these guys done."

Sneed's franchise tag number is set at $19.8 million, which is nearly $13 million less than Jones' franchise tag number ($32.16 million). As Jones' franchise tag number is higher, Veach said that re-signing the defensive tackle is "at the top of the list" of things to do this offseason.

"I love Chris," Veach said. "Tried really hard to get something done, and we didn’t, but when we got together right after that Detroit game, we had a great talk. Both parties, I think, want to be here, so we’ll get to work. That’s certainly a guy we want back and love and want to see him finish his career here in Kansas City."

Re-signing Jones would likely make it difficult for the Chiefs to keep Sneed. The Chiefs only have a little more than $9 million in cap space entering the offseason, per OverTheCap.com.

If Sneed gets moved, he might be the best corner to switch teams this offseason. He recorded two interceptions and allowed just 51 receptions on 100 targets for 478 yards last season without giving up a touchdown, per Pro-Football-Reference.

Sneed is ranked as the sixth-best overall player and the second-best cornerback who's scheduled to hit free agency this offseason by FOX Sports.

