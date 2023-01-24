National Football League Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl MVP odds, picks; Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts favorites 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The long, grueling NFL season is coming to an end, and only two teams are left standing. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app. As usual, the league's best will be in the spotlight. But, who will have the best individual performance in the Big Game, aka be the Super Bowl MVP?

Could it be a familiar name like Patrick Mahomes? Or Super Bowl newcomers like Jalen Hurts or A.J. Brown?

When in doubt, lean on the Super Bowl odds to paint the picture. Let's jump into Super Bowl MVP odds for the 25 players most likely to win the award, along with some expert picks (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII MVP*

Jalen Hurts: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Patrick Mahomes: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

A.J. Brown: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Travis Kelce: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Devonta Smith: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Haason Reddick: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Miles Sanders: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Chris Jones: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Frank Clark: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Isiah Pacheco: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Dallas Goedert: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Jerick McKinnon: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Darius Slay: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Marquez Valdez-Scantling: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Brandon Graham: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Juju Smith-Schuster: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nick Bolton: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Gardner Minshew: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Chad Henne: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

T.J. Edwards: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Quez Watkins: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Fletcher Cox: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Josh Sweat: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Kenneth Gainwell: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

CJ Gardner-Johnson: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton discusses whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever.

Looking for early best bets? FOX Sports Betting Analysts Jason McIntyre , Geoff Schwartz and Sam Panayotovich have you covered.

Jason McIntyre's Best MVP Bet: A.J. Brown (+1200)

When the Eagles snagged A.J. Brown from the Titans, it helped Philly’s offense make the jump to light speed. He’s dominant one-on-one and will certainly have an advantage against the Chiefs corners. In fact, it’ll be the biggest mismatch in the game. K.C. has a good run defense but not a great secondary.

You have to go all the way back to Terrell Davis on the Broncos last century to find an RB who was MVP of the Super Bowl. Since Davis, five receivers have captured the award, including Cooper Kupp last year. If you like the Eagles to beat the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, make this bet now.

PICK: A.J. Brown +1200 to win MVP (bet $10 to win $130 total) at FOX Bet

Geoff Schwartz's Best MVP Bet: Patrick Mahomes (+120)

If you like the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, then you must love the Chiefs quarterback to win the MVP for his performance in the win. There’s no way the Chiefs win without an epic performance from the best player in the sport. Even though there are multiple all-pros on the Chiefs roster, the Eagles are still the best team in the league. They have advantages in the trenches, on defense and on special teams. But the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes — the best player on the field.

The Eagles have the No. 1 pass defense in the league. They allow the least amount of yards and rank third in opponent passer rating allowed. Mahomes has routinely eaten up these defenses throughout his career, including when he and his squad defeated the 49ers in the Super Bowl. This season alone, his Chiefs are 4-0 against top-ten defenses. He has thrown for an average of 287 yards with 10 touchdowns while completing 70% of passes against these four teams.

I expect the Chiefs passing game to excel on Sunday because of the Eagles defensive scheme. Philly is also a heavy zone coverage team, and Kansas City has excelled against zone coverage since Mahomes became the starting quarterback. He has double the expected points added against zone coverage than the next quarterback since he became a starter in 2018. He’s first in open target rate against zone and third in yards per attempt. Also, the Chiefs receivers are far better against zone than man.

I just expect the best from Mahomes against the Eagles, and the best could equal a Chiefs win.

PICK: Patrick Mahomes +120 to win Super Bowl MVP (bet $10 to win $22 total) at FOX Bet

Super Bowl LVII a revenge game for Andy Reid? Patrick Mahomes answers Patrick Mahomes joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First.

Sam Panayotovich Best MVP Bet: Haason Reddick (+3000)

Reddick was a wrecking ball in the NFC Championship.

He racked up two sacks in the first quarter and delivered the hit on Brock Purdy that knocked him out of the game and all but sealed a Super Bowl berth for Philadelphia. Imagine how many more chances Reddick would’ve had for disruption if San Francisco actually called pass plays in the second half.

Reddick’s deadly combo of speed and strength makes him almost impossible for offensive lines to contain, and I can’t wait to see what he can do against the always-improvising Patrick Mahomes behind the line of scrimmage.

Obviously, this is a long shot because quarterbacks usually win the MVP. But there is a world where the Eagles fly to a 23-17 victory. If that’s the case and Reddick sacks Mahomes a couple of times and forces a fumble, he’ll have a chance to bring home the hardware a la Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.

PICK: Haason Reddick +3000 to win Super Bowl MVP (bet $10 to win $310 total) at FOX Bet

