Chiefs coach Andy Reid wants Patrick Mahomes to 'keep firing' amid slump

The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 despite Patrick Mahomes possibly going through the worst four-game stretch of his illustrious career, causing some concern amid the undefeated start.

Mahomes knows he's in a bit of a rut, too. The two-time MVP shared with reporters that he's looked at some film from his first few seasons in the league, with his takeaway being that he might be overthinking this season.

"There's some points now where you almost know too much," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. "When I was younger, I would just cut it loose. Like, I'd just go through the reads the way they sat on paper, and I'd throw the deep shot if it was there. I gave it chances. And now there are times where I'm like, ‘Well, they're supposed to be in this coverage and that's not supposed to be there,' and it is.

"So you've got to have the balance of, I don't want to say being naive, but in reading the play the way it's supposed to be read, even if the coverage says it's not going to be that guy, and then when it's there, you take your chances."

Mahomes' self-described tentative play hasn't cost the Chiefs a game yet, but it nearly has in each game. He's thrown for 904 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions through the first four games, with Kansas City winning each game by a score. His 226 passing yards per game is the 11th-best mark in the league while his 89.7 passer rating is 18th. Additionally, Mahomes' 151-yard day against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 was the fewest amount of yards he's thrown in a game in his career where he didn't prematurely leave due to injury.

Needless to say, the Chiefs would like to see Mahomes' numbers improve. Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn't seem too concerned about his quarterback's early-season woes when he was asked about the issue on FOX Sports' "The Herd," sharing how he advises Mahomes.

"I'm here just to be a teacher, I try to help him out with whatever I can help him out with," Reid said. "First of all, nobody wants to be coached more than he wants to be coached and nobody knows when he makes a mistake better than he knows. He doesn't want to throw the interceptions, so maybe there is something in there that he can see for the next time.

"My point to him is, keep firing. You're the best in the business. Keep firing and we'll work on the small things as we go there."

Andy Reid on what separates Patrick Mahomes from other QBs

Reid's message to "keep firing" might be easier said than done, especially with the hits the Chiefs have taken at wide receiver already this season. Standout receiver Rashee Rice might be done for the season after suffering a knee injury in their Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, with initial reports indicating that he tore his ACL. Free-agent pickup Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is out for the regular season due to a shoulder surgery he suffered in August.

Defenses around the league have also switched their coverages in recent seasons, with Cover 2 defenses becoming prevalent in the NFL to prevent Mahomes and others from taking consistent deep shots. As Mahomes has had to adjust to relying more on intermediate throws, he admitted that having to settle isn't as enjoyable.

"It's not as fun," Mahomes told reporters with a smile. "You're not going to see a lot of one-play touchdowns unless you hit, like, a crazy shot. So we have to keep working so that we can execute at a high level. And I think that has been something I've worked on with how teams are playing us. I have to continue do to that, and show that we can drive the ball all game long."

However, the Chiefs might have their most talented game-breaking speedster since they traded Tyreek Hill. First-round rookie Xavier Worthy, who set the record for the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, already has three touchdowns this season. His latest was one was reminiscent of the Mahomes-to-Hill days, with Worthy running a go route past the Chargers defense for a 54-yard touchdown.

As Worthy will likely see more targets with Rice out for the foreseeable future, Reid thinks the rookie is ready to help the Chiefs' passing attack.

"He's very smart," Reid said on "The Herd." "He's got great football instincts. He's a lot like Desean Jackson in his football knowledge and ability. I'm not sure if I want to take him through the middle of the defense every play, but I know he can endure some hits and he knows how to avoid hits, which is a plus at his size."

Can Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs overcome key injuries?

The good thing for the Chiefs is that they already know they can win a Super Bowl in a year when Mahomes isn't playing his best football. They did so just last year, with Mahomes having the worst statistical year in his six years as Kansas City's starting quarterback.

That's just part of the reason why Reid isn't too concerned with Mahomes' early-season slump.

"He wants to do well, he is that kind of guy," Reid said. "Always in the building and that kind of deal. He grew up in a locker room so he's always around. You don't get the whole ego thing in there. He just wants to know the whys, where guys are and how he can make it better."

