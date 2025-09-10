National Football League If Chiefs Call Dolphins About Tyreek Hill, Why Stop There? Why Not De'Von Achane? Updated Sep. 11, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There will be plenty of discussion this week — and in coming weeks — about whether the Kansas City Chiefs might land Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

It’s a simple, logical formula. In Week 1, the Dolphins appeared to be imploding and Hill is a leading candidate to get vocal and cause further damage. If things get worse for Miami, why keep him? The Chiefs, meanwhile, not only have a positive history with Hill, but they now need help at receiver with Xavier Worthy suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1 and Rashee Rice serving a suspension.

Kansas City’s need is all the more urgent given its upcoming slate of games. Over the next nine weeks, the team faces, among other opponents, the Eagles, Lions and Commanders at home and the Bills and Broncos on the road.

The Chiefs sometimes take the early season to work out the kinks on their roster — what works and what doesn’t. Once they’ve taken stock, then they can kick it into gear. After dropping their season-opener to the Chargers, and with a huge Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles this Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX), the Chiefs could start 0-2 for the first time since 2014. But because they have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, a slow start isn't the problem it might be for most other teams. The Chiefs can normally rally late in the season and still make a Super Bowl run.

Now, their 2025 schedule certainly complicates that. But here’s the thing about the Chiefs: Their receivers will be fine by the second half of the season, and bringing in Hill won’t actually change much in the first half of the season. Rarely — if ever — does an in-season trade for a receiver bear fruit for the team that acquires said receiver.

For sure, the Chiefs could call the Dolphins about Hill. They would certainly have to consider his recent legal issue, in which his wife, amid divorce proceedings, alleges that Hill committed domestic violence. That's one of many reasons why I wonder if the conversations between Kansas City and Miami should extend past Hill.

What about running back De’Von Achane?

It runs against the way Reid and GM Brett Veach have done business, particularly since they whiffed on Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Round 1. But even before him, the Chiefs were reticent to commit assets to the running back position. They seem to have long been in the camp that running backs don’t matter. They’ve made it work with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco (and Hunt again for his second run).

But look at what those running backs did in 2024. It’s not good.

While the Chiefs landed 13th in EPA for running the football in 2024, they were tied for third-worst in yards per attempt (4.0) and had the 11th fewest total rushing yards (1,790). Their backs' contributions in the passing game were a non-factor: Pacheco had 12 catches for 79 yards; Hunt had 23 catches for 176 yards; Samaje Perine (now with the Cincinnati Bengals) had 28 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown.

It's 2025. Running backs do matter.

The Chiefs can do better at the position — a whole lot better. And if they’re going to upgrade, they might consider going big. That’s what we’ve seen work for the Eagles with Saquon Barkley, the Ravens with Derrick Henry and the Packers with Josh Jacobs. Those acquisitions might’ve cost big, but they paid out big.

So, again, what about Achane?

The Dolphins might not jump at the opportunity to ditch one of their younger building blocks, particularly if GM Chris Grier stays in his position. But if the Dolphins suffer another loss like the one they did to the Colts, no one’s job in Miami will be safe. Not Grier's. Not coach Mike McDaniel's. Not quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's.

If the Dolphins are thinking they’ll reset at all three spots at the end of the season, they’re in for a massive rebuild. And what’s the point of having a nifty, shifty, speedy running back in his prime when you’re headed to the basement of the NFL? (Hint: There isn’t one.) It might make some sense to get draft picks out of Achane, rather than paying him big money — or taking what you can get in the compensatory pick formula in free agency.

Achane has plenty of value. Given his ability to contribute as a runner and pass-catcher, he might be worth a day-two pick on the open market. (Most running back trades are for somewhere between a fourth- and sixth-rounder.) Last year, he had 907 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns and 78 catches (first in the league among RBs) for 592 yards (first) and six receiving touchdowns (T-first). I wonder if a third-round pick (or a package including a third-rounder) might get it done.

Now, there’s a real possibility that Achane would cost too much. But he’s not the only running back out there who could help the Chiefs. Kenneth Walker? The Seahawks seem to like Zach Charbonnet more. Alvin Kamara? The Saints are going to be very bad, and Kamara makes sense to sell to the highest bidder. The Chiefs should have options.

Why Chiefs' loss to Chargers proved the AFC West is catching up to them

Yes, they have Patrick Mahomes. For years, he has compensated for some questionable offensive personnel. And yes, Andy Reid absolutely loves calling pass plays — particularly downfield. But let’s not forget the days of Brian Westbrook in Philadelphia. He was, after all, the type of player Reid thought Edwards-Helaire could someday be. Could Achane be that type of player? Or Kamara? I could see it. And if the Chiefs got improved efficiency out of their rushing attack, it would only make life easier for the passing offense — and for the defense, for that matter.

Mahomes seems to be growing tired of his stagnant offense. So Kansas City keeps throwing receivers onto the pile: Worthy, Rice, Jalen Royals (fourth-round draft pick), Hollywood Brown (free agency), JuJu Smith-Schuster (free agency).

Why not consider another position, where the team could acquire a dominant talent?

The Chiefs could finally stop neglecting their ground game. Maybe they should call the Dolphins about Hill — but maybe they shouldn’t stop there. Perhaps Achane could end up being the answer to their offensive puzzle.

