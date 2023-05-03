National Football League Chiefs, Bengals headline Colin Cowherd's top AFC teams after NFL draft Published May. 3, 2023 6:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Earlier this week, Colin Cowherd unveiled his top 10 teams in the NFC following the NFL Draft.

But with the defending Super Bowl champs, and a host of other dynamic squads representing the AFC, he'd be remiss not to bring back the countdown for the league's perceived superior conference. At least, that's what Cowherd himself dubs it.

Here's Cowherd's top 10, as revealed on "The Herd."

10. Miami Dolphins

2022 record: 9-8

Colin's thoughts: "I do not believe Tua [Tagovailoa] plays 17 games — probably closer to 13 or 14. They did not address their offensive line. I think their No. 1 acquisition: Jalen Ramsey, and Vic Fangio the defensive coordinator. They will be a much better defensive team. But if Tua's your quarterback with concussion concerns, I'm a little bothered they didn't attack the offensive line."

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 record: 9-8

Colin's thoughts: "I thought they had the best draft. They had three needs, they nailed all of them. I think their first five picks will all play a lot. Also, at the end of the year, Kenny Pickett played pretty well. Five TDs and one pick over his last seven games. I don't know if he's a star, but getting Broderick Jones, going out upgrading the offensive line … Mike Tomlin doesn't have losing seasons. Pittsburgh is sneaky good."

8. New York Jets

2022 record: 7-10

Colin's thoughts: "I don't love Nathaniel Hackett, but Aaron Rodgers does, so I'll go with it. I think most of their good players are young. Aaron's not necessarily great with young, but I do like Breece Hall. Alijah Vera-Tucker is back on the O-line, I think he is an outstanding interior offensive lineman. They can ill-afford to get a receiver hurt. … I want to see how Aaron Rodgers and Hackett make that work."

7. Denver Broncos

2022 record: 5-12

Colin's thoughts: "The reason I make them No. 7 is they shored up their O-line with Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers. But I think people forget how good running back Javonte Williams was, or Tim Patrick, or their left tackle Garrett Bolles, or Randy Gregory. Lot of big injuries to stars last year, and no team improves in coaching more than the Nathaniel Hackett to Sean Payton pivot."

6. Baltimore Ravens

2022 record: 10-7

Colin's thoughts: "I think they became the fastest team: Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman comes back and Lamar Jackson is in. I love their coach … the culture is great, the defense is strong, they're now as fast as anybody in the division, and Lamar Jackson's happy. He wins 75 percent of his games, and they've really bolstered their wide receiving corps, which was their weakness."

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 record: 9-8

Colin's thoughts: "I think they could end up as the No. 1 seed because of their awful division. Don't forget Calvin Ridley. He'll be a 75 to 80 catch guy. … Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and Doug Pederson now in his second year."

4. Buffalo Bills

2022 record: 13-3

Colin's thoughts: "Let's no go crazy on the Bills. They were 13-3, they added Damien Harris, a running back. They moved up to get the best tight end in the draft, Dalton Kincade. I think they're fine. I do think O-line still becomes an issue — 31st in yards to the tight end, now they've got two. Dawson Knox I like as well. Let's no overstate their aggression. They're still the most talented team in their division with a superstar quarterback and a nasty front seven."

3. Los Angeles Chargers

2022 record: 10-7

Colin's thoughts: "I think Kellen Moore was a huge gaffe by the Cowboys letting him go. … Top two picks, wide receiver weapon for [Justin] Herbert, and a great edge rusher. See a trend in the AFC? They also get their great left tackle back, Rashawn Slater, J.C. Jackson back at corner. Last year, they didn't have as many big plays as they wanted. That's a lot to me about the coordinator."

2. Cincinnati Bengals

2022 record: 12-4

Colin's thoughts: "They got an edge rusher and another receiver in the draft. They also got Orlando Brown, left tackle. They got rid of a couple safeties, that tells me the franchise is smart with their money and knows what to do. You don't need great safeties. [Joe] Burrow is the most sacked quarterback over the last two years, they've got to protect him. … But Burrow and [Patrick] Mahomes are the two best quarterbacks in the league."

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2022 record: 14-3

Colin's thoughts: "They started four rookies in the Super Bowl, 10 different rookies played. They'll all be better. Super Bowl three of the last four years, Matt Nagy returns as OC, they went and got another edge rusher, and a receiver. … No reason they shouldn't be No. 1."

