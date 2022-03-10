Los Angeles Chargers Bears trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Whether the AFC West produces multiple dominant teams in 2022 remains to be seen, but it is definitely looking like a star-studded division on paper.

Just two days after future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson entered the division, the Los Angeles Chargers are adding a potential Hall of Fame pass rusher to keep Wilson and the rest of the division under pressure.

The Chicago Bears are working to finalize a deal to send defensive end Khalil Mack to L.A.

The Chargers are reportedly giving up a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the deal.

Mack is a six-time Pro Bowl pick, a four-time All-Pro selection and winner of the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. With a list of accolades that loaded, the only thing left for Mack to accomplish is to win a Super Bowl, and it's possible that can happen with the Chargers.

After finishing last season 9-8 and missing out on a playoff spot due to losing their final game of the regular season, the Chargers are looking to shore up the one area they struggled the most last season: preventing the opposition from scoring points.

The Chargers ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 27 points per game. But the addition of Mack, paired with four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, will give them one of the top pass rush combos in the NFL.

The pair has combined for 134.5 career sacks and eight combined seasons of double-digit sacks between them.

This move also signifies that the Chargers might be trying to follow in the footsteps of the team they share SoFi Stadium with, the Los Angeles Rams. After the Rams went all-in on big-name, star acquisitions in 2021 to become Super Bowl LVI champions, it could be possible that the Chargers are feeling the heat to keep up.

Regardless, this move helps bring the Chargers closer to contention while also bolstering an already loaded AFC West.

Take a look at some of the top reactions below.

