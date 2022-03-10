Los Angeles Chargers
Bears trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers Bears trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Bears trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers

3 hours ago

Whether the AFC West produces multiple dominant teams in 2022 remains to be seen, but it is definitely looking like a star-studded division on paper.

Just two days after future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson entered the division, the Los Angeles Chargers are adding a potential Hall of Fame pass rusher to keep Wilson and the rest of the division under pressure.

The Chicago Bears are working to finalize a deal to send defensive end Khalil Mack to L.A.

The Chargers are reportedly giving up a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the deal.

Mack is a six-time Pro Bowl pick, a four-time All-Pro selection and winner of the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. With a list of accolades that loaded, the only thing left for Mack to accomplish is to win a Super Bowl, and it's possible that can happen with the Chargers.

After finishing last season 9-8 and missing out on a playoff spot due to losing their final game of the regular season, the Chargers are looking to shore up the one area they struggled the most last season: preventing the opposition from scoring points.

The Chargers ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 27 points per game. But the addition of Mack, paired with four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, will give them one of the top pass rush combos in the NFL.

The pair has combined for 134.5 career sacks and eight combined seasons of double-digit sacks between them.

This move also signifies that the Chargers might be trying to follow in the footsteps of the team they share SoFi Stadium with, the Los Angeles Rams. After the Rams went all-in on big-name, star acquisitions in 2021 to become Super Bowl LVI champions, it could be possible that the Chargers are feeling the heat to keep up.

Regardless, this move helps bring the Chargers closer to contention while also bolstering an already loaded AFC West.

Take a look at some of the top reactions below.

Get more from Los Angeles Chargers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Mike Williams' contract to change wide receiver market
National Football League

Mike Williams' contract to change wide receiver market

1 day ago
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Four OTs climb into top six
National Football League

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Four OTs climb into top six

1 day ago
NFL odds: Lines on Jameis Winston's next team, from Saints to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Jameis Winston's next team, from Saints to Steelers

6 days ago
Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?
National Football League

Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?

February 27
NFL trailblazer James Harris still forging path for Black players
National Football League

NFL trailblazer James Harris still forging path for Black players

February 23
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes