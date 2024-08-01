National Football League Chicago Bears roll out Slip 'N Slide for Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, QBs Published Aug. 1, 2024 7:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Slide and be safe, or keep chugging and risk getting upended. This is the situation that an NFL quarterback faces when running past the line of scrimmage.

One way to get better at sliding? Break out the ol' Slip 'N Slide.

At Wednesday's practice, the Chicago Bears had their quarterback room, headlined by No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, practice sliding on a Slip 'N Slide.

Chicago's quarterback room includes Williams, Tyson Bagent — who started four games for the Bears last season in place of Justin Fields — Brett Rypien and undrafted free-agent signee Austin Reed.

As for the running résumé of Chicago's quarterbacks, Williams rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns in his freshman season at Oklahoma (2021) and averaged 10.5 rushing scores per season from 2022-23 at USC; Bagent rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns across the five overall games that he appeared in for the Bears last season; Reed ran for eight touchdowns in his 2022 campaign at Western Kentucky.

The Bears and Houston Texans kick off the 2024 NFL calendar with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, though the bulk of Chicago's starters, including Williams, won't play. Bagent will be under center for Chicago.

The Bears are also the focus of this year's version of HBO's "Hard Knocks," which debuts on Aug. 6.

