National Football League
Chicago Bears roll out Slip 'N Slide for Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, QBs
National Football League

Chicago Bears roll out Slip 'N Slide for Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, QBs

Published Aug. 1, 2024 7:00 p.m. ET

Slide and be safe, or keep chugging and risk getting upended. This is the situation that an NFL quarterback faces when running past the line of scrimmage. 

One way to get better at sliding? Break out the ol' Slip 'N Slide.

At Wednesday's practice, the Chicago Bears had their quarterback room, headlined by No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, practice sliding on a Slip 'N Slide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago's quarterback room includes Williams, Tyson Bagent — who started four games for the Bears last season in place of Justin FieldsBrett Rypien and undrafted free-agent signee Austin Reed.

As for the running résumé of Chicago's quarterbacks, Williams rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns in his freshman season at Oklahoma (2021) and averaged 10.5 rushing scores per season from 2022-23 at USC; Bagent rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns across the five overall games that he appeared in for the Bears last season; Reed ran for eight touchdowns in his 2022 campaign at Western Kentucky.

The Bears and Houston Texans kick off the 2024 NFL calendar with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, though the bulk of Chicago's starters, including Williams, won't play. Bagent will be under center for Chicago.

The Bears are also the focus of this year's version of HBO's "Hard Knocks," which debuts on Aug. 6.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley headline NFL’s riskiest contracts this offseason

Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley headline NFL’s riskiest contracts this offseason

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes