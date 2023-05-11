National Football League Chicago Bears 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Updated May. 11, 2023 8:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Bears will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are in ET.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Thursday, Oct. 5) — at Washington Commanders (TNF), 8:15 p.m.: W

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: L

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: L

Week 10 (Thursday, Nov. 9) — vs. Carolina Panthers (TNF), 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Monday, Nov. 27) — at Minnesota Vikings (MNF), 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — BYE

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.: L

Week 15 (TBD) — at Cleveland Browns, TBD: W

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — at Green Bay Packers, TBD: W

Final record: 8-9

The Bears are about to start the season off with a bang, hosting their bitter rivals at Soldier Field for Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s first start. And Chicago may have a better shot with Aaron Rodgers gone, they may have to wait to get their first win over Green Bay since 2018.

The Bears have four primetime slots this season. The maximum a club can have is five. Depending on their record and how competitive the NFC North ends up being, the rematch of Week 1 in Week 18 could very well end up being that fifth primetime slot. Chicago will also face all four AFC West teams in the first half of the season, leaving room for a late-season turnaround and four to five winnable games following their Week 13 bye.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Chicago Bears

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more