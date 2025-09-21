National Football League Charles Woodson: Patrick Mahomes Running Too Much; Chiefs RBs Must Step Up Updated Sep. 21, 2025 1:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer that no one in Kansas City is panicking about the team's 0-2 start, but there is one thing that Charles Woodson feels uneasy about with the Chiefs through the first two weeks of the season.

Woodson believes Patrick Mahomes has been running the ball a bit too much for Kansas City so far, calling on the Chiefs' running game to step up.

"You talk about the receivers and getting those guys back, they've got to get a run game," Woodson said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "They have to get that going. Patrick Mahomes, through the first two weeks, is the leading rusher on that team. … It seems like he's taking a few more chances [than he usually would].

"He's probably trying to pick his team up, trying to motivate them a little bit, dropping the shoulder on the sideline. I don't like that from my franchise quarterback. He shouldn't be setting the tone running the ball."

Mahomes, who has a team-high 123 rushing yards through the first two games, told FOX Sports' Kevin Burkhardt ahead of the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup against the Eagles that he "felt like the offense" needed him to run more to start the season. If it weren't for Mahomes, the Chiefs would have zero players with more than 50 rushing yards through the first two games. Kareem Hunt only has 47 yards on 3.6 yards per carry, while Isiah Pacheco has just 47 yards on 3.1 yards per carry. Neither running back has rushed for a touchdown, either.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs still contenders after rough start?

Of course, there have also been issues with the Chiefs' receivers to start the year. Xavier Worthy was knocked out of their season-opening loss to the Chargers due to a shoulder injury and will miss his second straight game on Sunday. Rashee Rice is out for the first six weeks of the season due to a suspension.

That has left Mahomes to throw to aging tight end Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster to open the year. So, Mahomes has certainly been dealt a less-than-ideal hand, which is why Drew Brees is confident that the Chiefs' issues will be figured out with time.

"Let's keep in mind that they played the Chargers, who I think are one of the best teams in the AFC, and the defending champion Eagles," Brees said. "So, they're going to be OK. They just need to get Rashee Rice back. They need to get Xavier Worthy back. But everybody calm down on the Chiefs right now."

The 0-2 start for the Chiefs is new territory for Mahomes, who had never started a season 0-2 before. Last season, the Chiefs struggled through several games but still went 15-2 because they won all 11 of their one-score games.

That's why Brees has confidence in Mahomes & Co.

"I don't think the Chiefs have been a fast-starting team the last couple of years," Brees said. "Typically, they're the kings of the one-possession game. You look at last season, they weren't playing great for 10 or 11 games, they just happened to win them all."

