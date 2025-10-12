National Football League
Charles Woodson: 'I'm Out on The Tush Push. It Should Be Banned'
Charles Woodson: 'I'm Out on The Tush Push. It Should Be Banned'

Updated Oct. 12, 2025 1:36 p.m. ET

As the NFL season continues, so does the controversy surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles' signature tush push play, which has been the subject of contentious debate for many years.

The Eagles called the tush push on four consecutive plays against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football before QB Jalen Hurts found the end zone for a one-yard score that game Philadelphia took a 17-13 lead.

Charles Woodson, Julian Edelman, Charissa Thompson and Jay Glazer gave their biggest takeaways from this season so far and revealed whether they think the play should be banned by the league on Sunday's "FOX NFL Kickoff."

"I'm going to contradict everything that I said two or three weeks ago about the tush push after I gave support for it," Woodson said. "They (the Eagles) should not have run that for the next several weeks, but what did they do? They go out there and run it four straight times. Did you see the carnage left behind? One of the guys almost got decapitated. … And then it's a false start almost every time. … America, I was wrong, and the tush push should be banned.

"That's what I have learned the first five weeks of the season. … I'm sorry that I ever supported it. I'm out on the tush push"

"Should be illegal," Edelman added bluntly.

Philadelphia uses the tush push more than any other team in the league, and the play has been incredibly successful for the Eagles, converting over 95% of the time on 4th-and-1 scenarios since 2022, per ESPN.

National Football League


 

