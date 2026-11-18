National Football League
National Football League
Chargers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 11
Updated Nov. 19, 2026 6:51 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The New York Jets will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Chargers vs. Jets at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.
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Moneyline
- Chargers: -162
- Jets: +136
Spread
- Chargers -2.5: -108
- Jets +2.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 41.5: -102
- Under 41.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Jets have lost five straight and allowed more than 25 points in every game during that stretch, the longest active streak in the NFL. They gave up more than 25 just once in their first five games.
- The Chargers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 23-20 win at Baltimore. They tied their season high in points scored, allowed a season low and got Justin Herbert’s first game without a giveaway since Week 16 of last season.
- Omarion Hampton rushed for a season-high 105 yards and a TD against Baltimore. He topped his rushing total from the previous three games combined (98 yards).
- Geno Smith hopes to play after leaving last week’s loss with an ankle injury. Smith has thrown 12 TDs and just three INTs this season. Cade Klubnik went 11-of-20 for 137 yards and an INT in relief.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
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