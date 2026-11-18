The New York Jets will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Chargers vs. Jets at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.

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Jets @ Chargers Odds

Moneyline

Chargers: -162

Jets: +136

Spread

Chargers -2.5: -108

Jets +2.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 41.5: -102

Under 41.5: -118

Jets @ Chargers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Jets have lost five straight and allowed more than 25 points in every game during that stretch, the longest active streak in the NFL. They gave up more than 25 just once in their first five games.

The Chargers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 23-20 win at Baltimore. They tied their season high in points scored, allowed a season low and got Justin Herbert’s first game without a giveaway since Week 16 of last season.

Omarion Hampton rushed for a season-high 105 yards and a TD against Baltimore. He topped his rushing total from the previous three games combined (98 yards).

Geno Smith hopes to play after leaving last week’s loss with an ankle injury. Smith has thrown 12 TDs and just three INTs this season. Cade Klubnik went 11-of-20 for 137 yards and an INT in relief.

The Pick: Chargers -2.5

How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets