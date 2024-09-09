Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh: 'This is the best darn job I’ve ever had'
It's safe to say Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is enjoying his return to the NFL.
The former Michigan coach led the Chargers to a Week 1 victory Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and on Monday's episode of "The Herd", the 60-year-old gushed about his new team and the culture he inherited with the L.A.-based franchise.
"After being on the field for a day with the players, I realized the culture is already set here," Harbaugh told host Colin Cowherd when asked about taking over this season.
"These guys have been doing the dirty work. The culture was set. I realized early on, I'm the lucky one to be here. This is the best darn job I've ever had," he said.
Harbaugh went on to praise the entire organization for contributing to the culture and also commended the work ethic of each player. When asked specifically about his veteran quarterback Justin Herbert, Harbaugh credited the Pro Bowler as the hardest-working member of the squad.
"First time you watch him throw, the talent is there in every single way. The athletic ability. The work ethic," Harbaugh said.
"Nobody works harder than Justin Herbert on our team. [He's as] smart as they come … Everything about him. He's a fierce competitor. He really has it all," Harbaugh said.
Herbert went 17-for-26 on Sunday, finishing the day with 144 yards through the air and a passing touchdown to rookie wideout Ladd McConkey in the fourth quarter. Joining McConkey with his first TD as a Charger was running back J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 135 yards and the score.
The 25-year-old, who has a history with the Harbaugh family, really impressed his new coach. Harbaugh said he's looking forward to seeing more out of the former Baltimore Raven and Buckeye after his return from a season-ending Achilles injury last year.
"J. K. all day," Harbaugh said with a laugh when asked about his performance Sunday. "J.K. played for my brother … it's like family."
"And my dad said it. He said, 'I've been watching J.K. through training camp …. J.K.'s back to where he was and maybe even a little better [than] before the injury,'" Harbaugh added.
While the early performances of his players have fired Harbaugh up, he told Cowherd his happy glow is simply from one thing: winning.
"I really love winning … Not a lot of better feelings than that," Harbaugh concluded.
Next up, the Chargers will face the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 15.
