Cardinals pick up Murray's option — is an extension next?

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray are moving ever closer to putting an offseason of drama behind them.

As expected, the Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option on Murray's rookie contract on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, including NFL.com. Now, the sides are expected to work on a contract extension.

Murray's agent has not been shy about making it known that his client wants a new contract, and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has made it clear that he wants Murray to stay in Arizona. A long-term extension will just have to come after the draft, which starts Thursday.

"The way we've approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft, and then we'll take a deep breath and sort of refocus," Keim said, according to the team's website. "That's the same reason that every other player that's been a third-year quarterback has been done in the middle of the summer to late summer. It's no different for us, it's just sort of the way that the system works. But nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback."

With the fifth-year option, Murray is now officially under contract for 2022 and 2023. The 2023 year added with the option guarantees him a salary of about $29 million, a number bumped up after his two Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons. As of now, Murray is only scheduled to make about $5.5 million in salary and bonuses this season, a big reason he is looking for an extension.

Murray's desire for an extension caused some fraying in the QB's relationship with his team earlier this offseason.

The young star's future with the organization became the subject of intense speculation since he scrubbed his Instagram of any Cardinals mentions not long after playing in his first Pro Bowl. Reports surfaced shortly after that Arizona was looking for Murray to improve his leadership and maturity .

Murray is also coming off an up-and-down 2021 season capped off by the Cardinals' season-ending NFC wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams . Murray was 19-for-34 (55.8%) for 137 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 40.9 passer rating in that game, as Arizona ended with five losses in its last six games.

Are the Cardinals wise to bet on Murray as their quarterback of the long-term future?

Marcellus Wiley thinks so, and he explained why on "Speak For Yourself."

"Kyler Murray is on that short list of quarterbacks that you can trust, as a franchise quarterback, to get you over the hump and potentially take you to a Super Bowl championship," he said. "I think there's like 12-ish names on that list, and Kyler Murray exists on that list."

Colin Cowherd agreed, and he outlined his case on "The Herd."

"My rules is, just pay the stars," he said. "Pay the stars, everything else will just figure itself out. … When you pay the stars it doesn't always work exactly how you want it to. Green Bay has not won the Super Bowls they want to, but it's way harder to replace Aaron Rodgers. That's way harder than paying a star. … Arizona without Kyler Murray, you're gonna have some chaos."

Murray, 24, was the AP Rookie of the Year in 2019, and has been a Pro Bowler in each of the two seasons since.

In three seasons, he has completed 66.9% of his passes for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Cardinals' record has improved each season with Murray at the helm, from 5-10-1 in his rookie season, to 8-8 in 2020, and 9-5 this past season.

