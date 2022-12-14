Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes health-related leave of absence
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has taken a leave of absence from the organization because of a health-related issue.
The team acknowledged Keim’s health issues Wednesday, but didn’t elaborate. Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson — who both work with Keim in player personnel — will handle his duties on an interim basis.
The team said it wouldn’t have any further comment on Keim’s health, citing privacy laws.
The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013.
Keim’s absence continues a rough year for the Cardinals franchise. The team started with high hopes but now has a 4-9 record and is all but eliminated from playoff contention.
Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray seriously injured a knee Monday night in a loss to New England Patriots and is out for the season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
