National Football League
Cam Skattebo Gets Visit From Eagles' Big Dom After Season-Ending Ankle Injury
National Football League

Cam Skattebo Gets Visit From Eagles' Big Dom After Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Updated Oct. 27, 2025 8:08 p.m. ET

Giants running back Cam Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury in Sunday's road loss to the Eagles devastated players and fans from both sides. As updates on the star rookie's health came in, however, a heartwarming story has been uncovered.

Skattebo, who was injured in the second quarter, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia for emergency surgery to repair his ankle dislocation. While there, he was reportedly surprised on Monday by an unlikely visitor in none other than Eagles Chief of Security Dom DiSandro, who brought pizza and cheesesteaks to the Giants' rookie sensation, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

It's no secret that DiSandro, also known as "Big Dom," has a way of involving himself in all things Eagles, but for him to take a moment to visit Skattebo goes to show there's still room for compassion outside the bad blood in the never-ending rivalry.

DiSandro's special delivery underlines the outpouring of support Skattebo received from the City of Brotherly Love in the wake of his injury. The hard-nosed back took to social media to show his gratitude while also confirming he underwent a successful surgery.

"Thank you everyone for the support!! Surgery went well," wrote Skattebo. "I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way. Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff."

Skattebo quickly became a fan favorite in his abbreviated rookie season and left an impression on Eagles fans with 140 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in their 1-1 season split. He'll hope to build on those numbers and his solid first year when he returns in 2026.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes