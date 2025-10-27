Cam Skattebo Gets Visit From Eagles' Big Dom After Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Giants running back Cam Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury in Sunday's road loss to the Eagles devastated players and fans from both sides. As updates on the star rookie's health came in, however, a heartwarming story has been uncovered.

Skattebo, who was injured in the second quarter, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia for emergency surgery to repair his ankle dislocation. While there, he was reportedly surprised on Monday by an unlikely visitor in none other than Eagles Chief of Security Dom DiSandro, who brought pizza and cheesesteaks to the Giants' rookie sensation, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

It's no secret that DiSandro, also known as "Big Dom," has a way of involving himself in all things Eagles, but for him to take a moment to visit Skattebo goes to show there's still room for compassion outside the bad blood in the never-ending rivalry.

DiSandro's special delivery underlines the outpouring of support Skattebo received from the City of Brotherly Love in the wake of his injury. The hard-nosed back took to social media to show his gratitude while also confirming he underwent a successful surgery.

"Thank you everyone for the support!! Surgery went well," wrote Skattebo. "I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way. Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff."

Skattebo quickly became a fan favorite in his abbreviated rookie season and left an impression on Eagles fans with 140 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in their 1-1 season split. He'll hope to build on those numbers and his solid first year when he returns in 2026.