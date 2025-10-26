Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Cam Skattebo's promising rookie season may have come to a halt on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The New York Giants rookie running back suffered a dislocated ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles that required an air cast and for him to be carted off the field. Skattebo was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Skattebo's injury occurred with the Eagles leading 14-7 when Jaxson Dart threw a pass in his direction that was deflected and fell incomplete. As he jostled for position to make a catch, Skattebo landed on the ground awkwardly and was in immediate pain.

Cam Skattebo was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Giants players seemingly knew the severity of Skattebo's injury immediately. Players from both teams showed concern for Skattebo and were gathered on the field. He raised his right arm in appreciation of the ovation from the Eagles crowd.

In the final minute of the first half, Skattebo was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.

Giants players were distraught at the gruesome sight of Skattebo's ankle bent the other way and many turned away from the scene. Dart turned away and barked profanities before he took a knee and buried his head in his hand.

"Jaxson Dart, who has such a tight bond [with Skattebo], was consoled by a lot of different players," FOX's Tom Rinaldi reported on the broadcast. "Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston came up to him and you could see guys say, ‘I know how close you guys are, but now you’ve got to lead this offense.'"

Prior to the injury, Skattebo had three carries for 12 yards to go with an 18-yard reception that went for a touchdown to tie the game at the time at 7-7.

Skattebo took over in the Giants' backfield back in Week 2 and has thrived since then with 96 carries for 401 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, he has 21 receptions for 177 yards and another touchdown before Sunday's game.

The Giants entered Sunday just 2-5 but Dart and Skattebo's play had infused the organization with needed optimism. Skattebo ran for three touchdowns, Dart had one rushing and another passing and the Giants beat the Eagles 34-17 earlier this month.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. took Skattebo's spot in the backfield following the injury.

