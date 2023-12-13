National Football League Cam Newton says Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, other top NFL QBs are 'game managers' Published Dec. 13, 2023 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cam Newton is not currently on an NFL team, but the 2015 NFL MVP and former Panthers star had some thoughts on several current top quarterbacks.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Newton listed Brock Purdy of the 49ers, Dak Prescott of the Cowboys, Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins and Jared Goff of the Lions as quarterbacks he considers "game managers."

"They're not difference-makers," Newton said. "[They're being asked] not to lose. … I don't give a damn what you do. You don't have to score every time. You just don't have to throw a pick every time either. If we're going to call a spade a spade, a game manager is different than a game-changer."

Newton says he counts two other former NFL MVPs, 2019 winner Lamar Jackson and two-time awardee Patrick Mahomes, as "game-changers."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Newton's comments are striking given that all four of the quarterbacks he singled out as "game managers" have their teams firmly in the current playoff picture, and two of those signal-callers — Purdy and Prescott — are the current frontrunners for this year's NFL MVP award.

While Skip Bayless praised Newton for his career accomplishments and said he "is still a big fan" of the quarterback, the "Undisputed" co-host also vehemently disagreed with Newton's take in regards to Purdy.

"This is one of those so far out there, that it makes you go, ‘Huh?'" Bayless said. "Brock Purdy is the complete opposite of a game manager to me. … He will try tight-window, crazy cross-body, across-the-field throws where you say, ‘Young man, what are you thinking?’ And he pulls most of them off because it's in his DNA."

As for Prescott, Jason McIntyre contended on "The Herd" that the Cowboys quarterback has already put together a better career than Newton.

"You're taking a shot at Dak Prescott this year, Cam?" McIntyre said. "Cam Newton, you had a worse career than Dak Prescott. … Oh, and by the way, Dak Prescott is going to be in the league for at least another 6-7 years, health pending. Cam Newton never had back-to-back winning seasons!"

To McIntyre's point, Prescott has already clinched a third straight winning season for the Cowboys at 10-3 and has them in first place in the NFC East after a big win over the archrival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

share