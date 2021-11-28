National Football League
Cam Newton hits rock bottom in loss to Miami Dolphins Cam Newton hits rock bottom in loss to Miami Dolphins
The honeymoon phase for Cam Newton in Carolina might officially be over.

After winning his first game back with the Panthers against the Cardinals in Week 10, the Panthers have now lost two straight games with the latest being a 33-10 disaster against the Miami Dolphins.

For Newton in particular, it was arguably the worst start of his career.

After accounting for five touchdowns in his first two games back with the Panthers, Newton found it hard to get anything going against the Dolphins.

He completed just 5-of-21 passes for 92 yards and two interceptions for a passer rating of 5.8 — the worst by a starting quarterback this season.

Newton's 23.8% completion percentage was the second-lowest of any quarterback this season, behind teammate P.J. Walker's 21.4% in Week 7.

These were both career-lows in passer rating and completion percentage for Newton.

This was also Newton's 10th consecutive loss as the starting quarterback of the Panthers, a streak that dates back to the 2018 season. (He came off the bench against the Cardinals two weeks ago.)

The outing was so bad that he was ultimately replaced by Walker late in the game.

After the game, Newton acknowledged that just because he is back in Carolina doesn't mean anything is promised to him on the field.

With the Panthers now sitting at 5-7, it will be tough sledding for them to find their way into playoff contention down the stretch unless Newton can turn it around and not just perform better himself, but find a way to win games again as the Panthers' quarterback.

He maintains that there is no need to worry about the state of the Panthers currently.

Time to prove it. 

