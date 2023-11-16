National Football League Buffalo Bills struggling against the spread, Super Bowl odds on the move Published Nov. 16, 2023 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills were the preseason favorites to win the AFC East at -225, and their Super Bowl title odds sat at +700 after a 3-1 start.

Since then, the wheels have fallen off for the Bills, as they have lost three of their last four games. And they're in the midst of their worst record through 10 games since going 3-7 in 2018. That was the last time the Bills missed the NFL playoffs.

The Bills are mired in a 0-6 against the spread (ATS) stretch and have an overall 3-7 ATS record, which ranks near the bottom of the league.

Buffalo's 5-5 record has also caused its division and Super Bowl odds to lengthen.

The Bills' odds to win the AFC East are now +370, putting them far behind first-place Miami (-340). Heading into NFL Week 11, Buffalo's title odds now sit at +2500.

The last time Buffalo covered ATS was when the Bills were 2.5-point favorites in the 48-20 home win over the Dolphins on Oct. 1.

Is Buffalo's Super Bowl window closing after a 5-5 start?

The crew on FOX Sports' "Speak For Yourself" discussed the Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl this season.

Co-host Emmanuel Acho said NFL teams generally have a three-year window to succeed before retooling the roster.

"If you're a Bills fan, I've got some disappointing news. The Super Bowl window, in my mind, completely shut," Acho said. "They're sitting at 5-5. That's the worst record to start the season since Josh Allen's rookie year. Allen said, quote, 'It's no secret the clock's ticking.'"

Co-host Joy Taylor said as long as Allen is a top-tier quarterback and Sean McDermott is the coach, Buffalo's Super Bowl window remains open.

"Closed means there's no chance this quarterback and this team are ever going to win the Super Bowl," Taylor said. "To me, that is Super Bowl window is closed. I don't feel comfortable saying Josh Allen has no shot at winning a Super Bowl with the Bills.

"… They're having a down year, they're struggling. Yes, they're not currently in the playoffs, but there's still some football to be played. And I don't think that Josh Allen is at the end of his career."

Buffalo returns to action Sunday with a home game against the New York Jets (4-5), with the winner taking second place in the AFC East. The Bills are 7-point favorites.

