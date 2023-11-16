National Football League
Buffalo Bills struggling against the spread, Super Bowl odds on the move
National Football League

Buffalo Bills struggling against the spread, Super Bowl odds on the move

Published Nov. 16, 2023 1:53 p.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills were the preseason favorites to win the AFC East at -225, and their Super Bowl title odds sat at +700 after a 3-1 start.

Since then, the wheels have fallen off for the Bills, as they have lost three of their last four games. And they're in the midst of their worst record through 10 games since going 3-7 in 2018. That was the last time the Bills missed the NFL playoffs.

The Bills are mired in a 0-6 against the spread (ATS) stretch and have an overall 3-7 ATS record, which ranks near the bottom of the league. 

Buffalo's 5-5 record has also caused its division and Super Bowl odds to lengthen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bills' odds to win the AFC East are now +370, putting them far behind first-place Miami (-340). Heading into NFL Week 11, Buffalo's title odds now sit at +2500.

The last time Buffalo covered ATS was when the Bills were 2.5-point favorites in the 48-20 home win over the Dolphins on Oct. 1.

RELATED: Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Is Buffalo's Super Bowl window closing after a 5-5 start?

Is Buffalo's Super Bowl window closing after a 5-5 start?

The crew on FOX Sports' "Speak For Yourself" discussed the Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl this season. 

Co-host Emmanuel Acho said NFL teams generally have a three-year window to succeed before retooling the roster.

"If you're a Bills fan, I've got some disappointing news. The Super Bowl window, in my mind, completely shut," Acho said. "They're sitting at 5-5. That's the worst record to start the season since Josh Allen's rookie year. Allen said, quote, 'It's no secret the clock's ticking.'"

Co-host Joy Taylor said as long as Allen is a top-tier quarterback and Sean McDermott is the coach, Buffalo's Super Bowl window remains open.

"Closed means there's no chance this quarterback and this team are ever going to win the Super Bowl," Taylor said. "To me, that is Super Bowl window is closed. I don't feel comfortable saying Josh Allen has no shot at winning a Super Bowl with the Bills.

"… They're having a down year, they're struggling. Yes, they're not currently in the playoffs, but there's still some football to be played. And I don't think that Josh Allen is at the end of his career."

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Buffalo returns to action Sunday with a home game against the New York Jets (4-5), with the winner taking second place in the AFC East. The Bills are 7-point favorites.

Do you think the Bills can end their slump? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UConn star Paige Bueckers is back, stronger and 'even more confident'

UConn star Paige Bueckers is back, stronger and 'even more confident'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes