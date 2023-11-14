National Football League Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Joe Brady to serve as interim OC Updated Nov. 14, 2023 12:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills are making a big change after falling to 5-5 following a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been fired and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will serve as the team's interim offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The Bills' decision to move on from their offensive coordinator came a day after the team's second straight loss and their third loss in the last four games. The team's offense has taken a significant dip in production since their 48-20 win over the Dolphins in Week 4, scoring more than 20 points in a game just twice in the last six games.

Monday night was arguably Josh Allen's worst game of the season as well. The star quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for 177 yards, his second-lowest mark of the year, with a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble. Buffalo's offense also struggled early on against a Denver defense that ranked among the worst in the league entering Week 10, scoring just eight points in the first half.

Why Bills players-only meeting is not a good sign for Sean McDermott

Following Monday's game, the Bills rank seventh in total offense this season, but turnovers remain a major concern for them. They're tied for second in giveaways this season (18), with Allen playing a major role in that. The quarterback leads the league in interceptions (11) and total turnovers (14).

This marks the second straight season that Allen has struggled with turnovers. He threw the second-most interceptions in the league last season (14) while having a league-high 19 total turnovers and six red-zone turnovers.

Dorsey was in his second season as the Bills' offensive coordinator, replacing Brian Daboll, who was on the job for four seasons before becoming the Giants' head coach.

