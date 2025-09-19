National Football League
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen: RB James Cook is 'So Fun to Play With'
National Football League

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen: RB James Cook is 'So Fun to Play With'

Published Sep. 19, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET

The Eagles' combination of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry each have reputable cases for being the best rushing backfield in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills have a power duo of their own in quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook.

Following the team's Thursday night victory at home over the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins, Allen raved about his primary backfield mate.

"The guy just attacks every time he touches the ball. He looks like he's been shot out of a cannon every time he touches it. He's so fun to play with," Allen said of Cook after the Week 3 win, according to The Buffalo News. "Wants the ball, ultimate competitor."

In the 31-21 victory, Cook rushed for a game-high 108 yards and one touchdown on 5.7 yards per carry, while Buffalo rushed for a combined 157 yards on 5.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Allen rushed for 25 yards, while flicking three touchdown passes, completing 78.6% of his passes and posting a 134.1 passer rating.

Through Buffalo's first three games, Cook has rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry, highlighted by back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He has also tallied nine receptions for 71 yards. Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of the past two complete seasons and led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth-year back, whom Buffalo selected with the No. 63 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Bills in August.

As for Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP has totaled 755 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 108.8 passer rating this season, while completing 69.7% of his passes. Allen has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up, Cook, Allen and the Bills host the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen
James Cook III
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Out For Week 3

2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Out For Week 3

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes