Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen: RB James Cook is 'So Fun to Play With'

The Eagles' combination of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry each have reputable cases for being the best rushing backfield in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills have a power duo of their own in quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook.

Following the team's Thursday night victory at home over the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins, Allen raved about his primary backfield mate.

"The guy just attacks every time he touches the ball. He looks like he's been shot out of a cannon every time he touches it. He's so fun to play with," Allen said of Cook after the Week 3 win, according to The Buffalo News. "Wants the ball, ultimate competitor."

In the 31-21 victory, Cook rushed for a game-high 108 yards and one touchdown on 5.7 yards per carry, while Buffalo rushed for a combined 157 yards on 5.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Allen rushed for 25 yards, while flicking three touchdown passes, completing 78.6% of his passes and posting a 134.1 passer rating.

Through Buffalo's first three games, Cook has rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry, highlighted by back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He has also tallied nine receptions for 71 yards. Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of the past two complete seasons and led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

The fourth-year back, whom Buffalo selected with the No. 63 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Bills in August.

As for Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP has totaled 755 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 108.8 passer rating this season, while completing 69.7% of his passes. Allen has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up, Cook, Allen and the Bills host the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28.

